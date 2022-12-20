Whether you’re home for the holidays in Austin or sticking to familiar stomping grounds for the long holiday weekend, ducking out for a drink is never a bad idea. With that, Eater gathered 10 local bars that are staying open on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) and/or Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25).

Looking for food? There are Austin restaurants offering Christmas Eve and Day dine-in meals. or order Christmas takeout meals and desserts, or opt for Chinese food instead.

B.D. Riley’s Irish Pub

1905 Aldrich Street, Mueller

The Irish pub will be open for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. through midnight on Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday.

Barfly’s

5420 Airport Boulevard, North Loop

The no-frills dive bar is open for every holiday, and Christmas Eve and Day are no exceptions to that rule. Its weekend hours are from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Drink.Well

207 East 53rd Street, North Loop

The gastropub is staying open on Christmas Eve from 3 to 10 p.m. Expect some boozy eggnogs and a lot of sparkling wines and sparkling wine-based cocktails as part of its House of Effervescence menu.

Lala’s

2207 Justin Lane, Brentwood

It seems appropriate to spend either or both Christmas Eve and Day at the very festive Lala’s, which is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. each day.

Miracle on Fifth Street

The Eleanor, 307 West 5th Street, Downtown

It would’ve been pointless if the temporary holiday bar was closed for the actual holidays. Expect festive lights and seasonal drinks from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Sippin’ Santa

Nickel City, 1133 East 11th Street, Central East Austin

The tiki offshoot of the nationwide holiday cocktail pop-up Miracle has made its home at the easygoing neighborhood bar for the holidays, which includes Christmas Eve and Day.

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Road, East Austin

The bar and restaurant will be open on Christmas Day, with the full bar serving from 6 to 11 p.m. The kitchen will be operating with a limited menu of gumbos and snacks.

The Continental Club

1315 South Congress Avenue, Travis Heights

Might as well enjoy some music with those drinks over at the Continental Club, where musician Dale Watson will take the stage on Christmas Day starting at 10 p.m. (The bar is closed on Christmas Eve.)

The Driskill Bar

604 Brazos Street, Downtown

The historic hotel’s bar is always open, including for the holidays. Its Saturday hours are from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Workhorse Bar

100 East North Loop Boulevard, North Loop

Hole up at Workhorse Bar, which is open each holiday day from 11 a.m. to midnight, with the kitchen closing at 11:45 p.m.