Whether you’re home for the holidays in Austin or sticking to familiar stomping grounds for the long holiday weekend, ducking out for a drink is never a bad idea. With that, Eater gathered 10 local bars that are staying open on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) and/or Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25).
Looking for food? There are Austin restaurants offering Christmas Eve and Day dine-in meals. or order Christmas takeout meals and desserts, or opt for Chinese food instead.
B.D. Riley’s Irish Pub
1905 Aldrich Street, Mueller
The Irish pub will be open for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. through midnight on Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday.
Barfly’s
5420 Airport Boulevard, North Loop
The no-frills dive bar is open for every holiday, and Christmas Eve and Day are no exceptions to that rule. Its weekend hours are from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Drink.Well
207 East 53rd Street, North Loop
The gastropub is staying open on Christmas Eve from 3 to 10 p.m. Expect some boozy eggnogs and a lot of sparkling wines and sparkling wine-based cocktails as part of its House of Effervescence menu.
Lala’s
2207 Justin Lane, Brentwood
It seems appropriate to spend either or both Christmas Eve and Day at the very festive Lala’s, which is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. each day.
Miracle on Fifth Street
The Eleanor, 307 West 5th Street, Downtown
It would’ve been pointless if the temporary holiday bar was closed for the actual holidays. Expect festive lights and seasonal drinks from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Sippin’ Santa
Nickel City, 1133 East 11th Street, Central East Austin
The tiki offshoot of the nationwide holiday cocktail pop-up Miracle has made its home at the easygoing neighborhood bar for the holidays, which includes Christmas Eve and Day.
The Cavalier
2400 Webberville Road, East Austin
The bar and restaurant will be open on Christmas Day, with the full bar serving from 6 to 11 p.m. The kitchen will be operating with a limited menu of gumbos and snacks.
The Continental Club
1315 South Congress Avenue, Travis Heights
Might as well enjoy some music with those drinks over at the Continental Club, where musician Dale Watson will take the stage on Christmas Day starting at 10 p.m. (The bar is closed on Christmas Eve.)
The Driskill Bar
604 Brazos Street, Downtown
The historic hotel’s bar is always open, including for the holidays. Its Saturday hours are from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. to midnight.
Workhorse Bar
100 East North Loop Boulevard, North Loop
Hole up at Workhorse Bar, which is open each holiday day from 11 a.m. to midnight, with the kitchen closing at 11:45 p.m.