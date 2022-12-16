How to Celebrate the Winter Holidays in Austin

There’s just so much going on for the holidays in Austin: holiday cocktail bars galore, booking reservations for Christmas dinner, deciding what to bake at home for the long weekend courtesy of local bakeries, edible presents to buy, figuring out what New Year’s Eve party to attend, where to drag yourself to New Year’s Day brunch in 2023 (time flies by fast), etc., etc. To help everyone figure out their food and drink plans for the holidays, Eater Austin put together this handy one-stop shop featuring all of our maps and guides concerning the holidays.

