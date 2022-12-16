 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Christmas lights in streams and a lit-up sign reading Trail of Lights.

How to Celebrate the Winter Holidays in Austin

Where to eat on Christmas, where to find latkes for Hanukkah, where to party on New Year’s Eve, and other fun eats and drinks in 2022

All Stories

Where to Partake in Festive Holiday Dining and Drinking Experiences in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Filed under:

  • Map

Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Celebrate Hannukah With Dishes and Drinks From These Austin Restaurants

By Nadia Chaudhury

Filed under:

  • Map

Where to Party on New Year’s Eve in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Order Christmas Desserts in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Order Christmas Takeout From Austin Restaurants

By Nadia Chaudhury

Filed under:

  • Map

Where to Find Tamales in Austin for the Holidays

By Nadia Chaudhury
2 comments / new

Filed under:

  • Map

All the Holiday Pop-Up Bars to Know This Year in Austin

By Erin Russell

How to Ship a Taste of Austin’s Best Restaurants Anywhere in the Country

By Erin Russell

Filed under:

  • Map

Where to Eat on New Year’s Eve in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Find Takeout New Year’s Eve Meals From These Austin Restaurants

By Nadia Chaudhury

Filed under:

  • Map

Where to Enjoy Creamy Eggnog Cocktails in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Filed under:

  • Map

12 Austin Stores for Holiday Shopping and Eating

By Nadia Chaudhury

Filed under:

  • Map

Where to Find 14 Indulgent Hot Chocolates in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Filed under:

  • Map

Where to Find Holiday Cocktails in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Filed under:

  • Map

Where to Eat New Year’s Day Brunch in Austin in 2023

By Nadia Chaudhury
1 comment / new

8 Decadent Cookie Delivery Services in Austin

By Erin Russell

All Stories

There’s just so much going on for the holidays in Austin: holiday cocktail bars galore, booking reservations for Christmas dinner, deciding what to bake at home for the long weekend courtesy of local bakeries, edible presents to buy, figuring out what New Year’s Eve party to attend, where to drag yourself to New Year’s Day brunch in 2023 (time flies by fast), etc., etc. To help everyone figure out their food and drink plans for the holidays, Eater Austin put together this handy one-stop shop featuring all of our maps and guides concerning the holidays.

Start here
Where to Eat New Year’s Day Brunch in Austin in 2023