4 New Austin Food Trucks to Try Right Now in 2023

Fried chicken sandwiches, vegan burgers, and new tacos

by Nadia Chaudhury

A sandwich with fried chicken, roasted greens, and a sauce.
A fried chicken sandwich from Songbird
Songbird

As food trucks in Austin open seemingly every week, Eater is here to keep track of the best new ones everyone should know about. With that, here are four brand new food trucks that have opened in Austin so far in 2023, listed in reverse chronological order.

January 2023

Riverside — Since Plow Burger closed, there’s a new burger spot at Buzz Mill on Riverside. Buzz Burger serves meat and vegan burgers, fries, and other sandwiches. (1505 Town Creek Drive)

McKinney — A new food truck slinging sandwiches has landed at southeast Austin’s Meanwhile Brewing in January. Songbird’s menu includes four fried chicken sandwiches, a patty melt, and a vegetable sandwich. (3901 Promontory Point Drive)

West Austin — Taco truck Juan More Taco opened in December 2022 with tacos, tortas, and more. (1516 West 5th Street)

Georgetown — Greek-Mexican fusion truck Ziki is continuing its rapid expansion with a truck in Georgetown that opened in early January. It serves burritos, bowls, and other items. (1003 West University Avenue)

