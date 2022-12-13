How to Ship a Taste of Austin’s Best Restaurants Anywhere in the Country

Since gifts and particularly edible gifts are nice, there are plenty of ways to send a taste of Texas to loved ones who miss the state.

There are options for sweet and savory lovers alike, from meaty beef ribs from Texas barbecue joint Terry Black’s BBQ to piquant salsas from Mexican restaurant El Naranjo to sweet, seasonal pints from Lick Honest Ice Creams. This list also includes specialties from just outside of Austin like Royer’s pies from Round Top and a whole brisket from the venerable Snow’s BBQ from Lexington.

Many of the orders are fulfilled through Goldbelly, which helps restaurants and small producers ship specialty items around the country.

Barbecue

Franklin Barbecue: Proclaimed by some to be the best barbecue in the world, entire Franklin briskets can be shipped nationwide. In addition to nearly five pounds of meat, the package also includes barbecue sauce. There’s also a brisket and sausage package. Order online.

Snow’s BBQ: Another contender for best barbecue, led by pitmaster Tootsie Tomanetz, the Lexington, Texas joint has brisket, ribs, turkey, sausage, pork shoulder, and three kinds of sauce available for shipping. Order online.

Terry Black’s: The longtime barbecue spot sells many kinds of smoked meats — from beef ribs to habanero smoked turkey to jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage. Order online.

Louie Mueller: The Guy Fieri-approved barbecue spot has the typical smoked meats (brisket, sausage, turkey, beef ribs, and pork ribs) as well as sandwich kits with pulled pork or chopped brisket. Order online.

Other Savory Foods

Vegan Nom: The vegan food truck sells its allergen-free queso (no gluten, soy, dairy, nuts, or legumes) for delivery across the country. Order online.

El Naranjo: The high-end Oaxacan restaurant sells its beloved salsa macha. Order online.

Rebel Cheese: The vegan cheese shop ships its very good vegan cheeses nationally through its cheese club. Order online.

Desserts & Sweets

Tiny Pies: The Austin bakery has both tiny and not-so-tiny pies available. Order online.

Lick Honest Ice Creams: The homegrown soft ice cream mini-chain has a variety of gift packs that include its uniquely flavored ice cream (roasted beets and fresh mint, anyone?). Choose from options like a six-pack of ice cream pints, ice cream sandwich boxes, and a vegan sundae kit. Order online.

Amy’s Ice Creams: The local chain offers different packs of its super-rich, creamy ice cream. Choose from curated boxes of five pints, from one for chocolate lovers to one that is just their famous Mexican vanilla, or create your own variety pack. Order online.

Royer’s Cafe: Round Top’s famous pies are available for nationwide shipping. Choose from five flavors, or send a whole mess of smaller four-inch pies. Order online.

Confituras: The biscuit and jam shop will ship its jams and specialty food items (like lavender-lemon sugar or vanilla salt). There’s also a mini-jam gift box that has a combination of jams, salts, and sugars. Order online.

Kalimotxo: Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph is sharing his Basque burnt cheesecake and big, gooey monster cookies with chocolate chips and pecans. Order online.

Cookie Rich: The decadent cake-like cookie sandwich shop offers its wares for shipping with flavors like the birthday with sprinkle cream cheese or snickerdoodle with cinnamon brown sugar, available in varying count packs. Order online.

Update, December 13, 2022: This guide, originally published on November 23, 2020, has been updated with new details and additional offerings.

