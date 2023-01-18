7 Austin Restaurant Closures in 2023 So Far

This is a running roundup of every restaurant, food truck, and bar closure throughout the Austin area in 2023 so far. See a closing that Eater Austin missed? Let us know over at austin@eater.com.

January 2023

Plow Burger: Buzz Mill’s vegan burger spot shuttered both its East Seventh Street physical restaurant space and East Riverside Truck this month, respectively on January 3 and January 15. Co-founder Jason Sabala is converting Plow into a ghost kitchen service opening this month and turning the food truck into a meat-and-vegan burger truck called Buzz Burger later this month. (1209 East Seventh Street, East Austin; 1505 Town Creek Drive, East Riverside)

Smokin Beauty: The Vietnamese-Texas barbecue restaurant closed after January 1, because co-owners Thao Phan and Matt Roth wanted to turn the space into a simpler business. They turned the address into a new casual bar Walnut Creek Pub, which opened earlier this month. They opened Smokin in 2020. (11806 North Lamar Boulevard, North Austin)

Counter Culture: The vegan restaurant closed after service on New Year’s Eve after ten-plus years of business. Owner Sue Davis decided to not renew the lease of the business because she doesn’t know what the future will entail. She opened Counter as a food truck in 2009 and turned it into a physical restaurant in 2012. She had talked about wanting to relocate the restaurant before the shuttering announcement, but real estate prices are too high. (2337 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly)

Rosewood Gulf Coast Chop House: The rather large South Texan restaurant closed down after one final service for New Year’s Eve. It’s unclear what the future of the space will be, but, for now, it’ll be used for private events as well as Austin pop-up restaurants. Co-owners DeLeon, Chas Spence, and Clark Evans opened the restaurant in 2018 as simply Rosewood, and they slightly changed the name in 2020. (1209 Rosewood Avenue, East Austin)

Second Bar + Kitchen: The New American restaurant closed its restaurant within the Archer Hotel after service on New Year’s Eve. The hotel is planning on turning the space into its hotel bar mini-chain AKB, opening sometime later this month. This Second Bar opened in 2016; the only remaining Second Bar locations in the city are within the East Austin hotel and within the Austin Bergstrom-International Airport. (3121 Palm Way, Suite 101, Domain Northside)

Fat City Stacks: Peached Tortilla’s slider pop-up-turned-restaurant had its last day of service on New Year’s Eve. Founder Eric Silverstein said they had to close the restaurant space (which was shared with dog park Yard Bar) because of inflation, staffing costs, and bad weather for a mostly outdoor space. It opened as a pop-up in 2020 and opened the Yard Bar space in 2021. (6700 Burnet Road, Allandale)

Trudy’s Del Mar: It’s unclear whether the Mexican seafood restaurant from Austin Tex-Mex chain Trudy’s closed in late December 2022 or early January 2023, but we’ll include it here since it was announced this month. Ownership company Hargett Hunter Capital Management is holding onto the space and will open a new restaurant sometime this spring. The space had previously been Trudy’s other restaurant South Congress Cafe. and turned into Trudy’s Del Mar in December 2021. (1600 South Congress Avenue, Bouldin Creek)