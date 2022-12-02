Celebrate Hannukah With Dishes and Drinks From These Austin Restaurants

Hanukkah in Austin is coming up soon, from Sunday, December 18 through Monday, December 26. There are a few Austin restaurants, bars, and organizations partaking in takeout Hanukkah meals, dishes, and even cocktails. Relatedly, Eater explored the city’s best Jewish foods.

Drinks & Pop-Ups

Kitty Cohen’s

2211 Webberville Road, East Austin

The patio-friendly bar brought back its multi-week Hanukkah cocktail pop-up again this holiday season. The Get Lit bar features themed cocktails. Co-owner Josh Brownfield, who is Jewish himself, consulted his rabbi brother-in-law for the pop-up. New to this year’s celebrations will be a JewBoy Burgers pop-up on the first night of Hanukkah (Sunday, December 18) and Hanukkah cookies and rugelach by pastry chef Amanda RockmanPartial proceeds will go towards Shalom Austin.

Dates: Friday, December 1 through Friday, December 30

Meals

Midnight in the Garden

To be disclosed after buying tickets

Austin chefs Amanda Rockman and Laura Sawicki are joining forces to host two Hanukkah dinners with the lauded pop-up with a multi-course meal. It’s $200 per person, and the meals take place.

Dates: Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11 at 6:45 p.m.

Dinners & Parties & Events

Temple Beth Shalom

7300 Hart Lane, South Austin

Members and guests of the Austin synagogue can go to its Hanukkah party, with lots of holiday food like latkes and sufganiyot from the catering company Royal Fig Catering, music, and activities.

Date: Sunday, December 18, 5 to 8 p.m.

Shalom Austin

Kitty Cohen’s, 2211 Webberville Road, East Austin

The Jewish community organization is taking advantage of Kitty Cohen’s Hanukkah pop-up (see above) by hosting a party through its young adult division group 3Sixty Club. Tickets for the Mazel Ball are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and free for members.

Date: Saturday, December 24, 9 to 11 p.m.

Know of any Hanukkah events or specials? Let Eater know through austin@eater.com﻿

