Austin’s in the midst of holiday preparations, which usually means shopping and eating, and the city’s restaurants and bars are getting into the spirit with a variety of festive offerings. This season, take advantage of boozy eggnogs, gingerbread house dining, Christmas trees, and plenty more.

Ongoing Festive Experiences

There are plenty of holiday-themed cocktail bar pop-ups throughout the city during the reason, from Miracle at the Eleanor to the tiki-esque Sippin’ Santa at Nickel City to the year-round Christmas vibes at Lala’s Little Nugget to the spectacle that is Mozart’s holiday light show. Scope out Eater’s full map.

Commodore Perry Estate

4100 Red River Street, Hancock

The new fancy hotel is lighting its Christmas tree this week, and although tickets for the Thursday, December 1st ceremony are sold out already, there will be a second event on Friday, December 9. It features live music, a holiday projection show, cocktails, s’mores, and more. Tickets are $35, and it takes place from 6 to 9 p.m.

Four Seasons Hotel

98 San Jacinto Boulevard, Downtown

For the holiday season, the hotel created what it is calling its ice rodeo. This means a skating rink, s’mores, cabins, and wintery foods and drinks. The decor includes a gingerbread Airstream trailer (yeah), a longhorn sculpture, and pinecone-chestnut guitar. It runs through Sunday, January 8.

Omni Barton Creek Resort

8212 Barton Club Drive, Barton Creek

The sprawling resort hotel is offering a ton of holiday experiences for the season, including a lit trailer, a Christmas tree and other outdoor decor, s’mores, and a lot of kid-friendly activities. It runs through the end of the month.

The Fairmont

101 Red River Street, Downtown

The downtown hotel’s holiday festivities include the kid-friendly tree-lighting ceremony on Saturday, December 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. Elsewhere, there’s the poolside light show with a whole ski theme, plus there are bookable cabanas. It runs through the end of the month.

The Driskill Hotel

604 Brazos Street, Downtown

The historic hotel’s very tall Christmas tree will be lit on Thursday, December 1 at 6 p.m. There will be a gingerbread village decorated by patients of the Dell Children’s Hospital and the hotel staff. The bar is serving up pumpkin spice martinis and the Nutcracker drink, and the bakery is offering tea services. And then there’s the annual cookie sale, where profits will go towards the Statesman’s Season for Caring Initiative, with pickups on Wednesday, December 14. Everything will stay up until the end of the month.

2 Dine 4 Fine Catering

3012 Gonzales Street, Govalle

The catering branch of New Orleans diner Sawyer & Co./Mexican restaurant and bar De Nada is hosting several holiday dinners in December. The four-course meal includes dishes like ale-braised beef short ribs, redfish, and cake. The meals are $100 per person, and they take place on Saturday, December 3; Wednesday, December 14; and Thursday, December 22, all at 7 p.m.

