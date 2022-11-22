 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to Order Christmas Desserts in Austin

Pies, cookies tins, and buches de noel made easy for the holiday season

by Nadia Chaudhury
A pecan pie.
Pecan pie from Dai Due.
Dai Due/Facebook

Desserts are an essential part of any meal, but especially so during the holidays. To round out those Christmas meals at home, Austin bakeries and restaurants are making it easier to figure out sweets game plans by offering desserts for preordering.

Everything below is listed alphabetically and is available for pickups (delivery services are noted). Check out Eater’s separate holiday meal to-go guide, tamales, and dinners/brunches. Likewise, check out these holiday cocktail pop-ups.

Commodore Perry Estate
4100 Red River Street, Hancock
The hotel’s executive pastry chef Susana Querejazu is teaming up with Houston-based pastry chef Roy Shvartzapel to create a holiday panettone mixed with chocolate, bananas, and Texas pecans.
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: None noted.
How to Book: Place orders in person at the hotel.

Dai Due
2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood
For the holidays, the butcher shop is selling lard-based pie dough ($14) for those who want a little help with their own pies, as well as ready-to-be-baked brown butter-pecan cookie dough ($17). For ready-made desserts, there are pecan pies ($20) and pecan sticky buns ($20).
Deadline: Sunday, December 11
Pickup Dates: Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, with timed slots.
How to Book: Order online

Julie Myrtille
1023 Springdale General, Suite 1D, Govalle
The French bakery’s holiday offerings are tins of candied chestnuts for $62.
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: None noted.
How to Book: Order online

This guide will be updated leading up to Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24. If there is an Austin restaurant/bakery/food truck/etc. offering holiday dessert preorders missing above, let Eater know through austin@eater.com.





