Where to Order Christmas Takeout From Austin Restaurants

The holiday season is upon us, and now it’s time to start planning ahead for those at-home meals and celebrations. Luckily, Austin restaurants are making it easier for those who choose to stay home for the holiday season by offering plenty of takeout meals and dishes.

To help, here’s Eater’s guide to the best restaurants offering preorders for to-go meals for Christmas and other such holiday brunches, dinners, and drinks. There are whole smoked turkeys from Interstellar BBQ, charcuterie and stuffed quails from Dai Due, and all kinds of festive sides.

Everything below is listed alphabetically and is available for pickups (delivery services are noted). There will be separate guides for holiday desserts and tamales, as well as dine-in meals. Likewise, check out these holiday cocktail pop-ups.

Dai Due

2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood

Of course, the Cherrywood butcher shop offers a variety of meats for holiday meals, including charcuterie ($5 to $15), smoked wild boar hams ($70), brined quails ($9.50, and stuffed brined quails ($15), sides like rabbit and wild boar andouille gumbo ($30), chicken fat mashed sweet potatoes ($21), breakfast dishes, breads, and desserts.

Deadline: Sunday, December 11

Pickup Dates: Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, with timed slots.

How to Book: Order online

Interstellar BBQ

12233 Ranch Road 620 North, North Austin

The barbecue restaurant is taking holiday preorders for whole smoked turkeys ($110), pineapple-sage glazed hams ($80), briskets ($175), as well as sides like its smoked scalloped potatoes ($40), and mac and cheese ($40)..

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Thursday, December 22, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How to Book: Order online

TLC

1100 South Lamar Boulevard, Suite 1150, South Lamar

The Texas coastal seafood restaurant is offering a Christmas meal package, which serves eight to 10 people for $299. The meal includes applewood smoked bone-in ham with plentiful sides, like country green beans and honey-glazed carrots, and desserts, including chocolate pecan pie and a cookie decorating kit.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Date: Friday, December 23, starting at noon

How to Book: Order online

This guide will be updated leading up to Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24. If there is an Austin restaurant/truck/bar/catering company offering holiday preorders missing above, let Eater know through austin@eater.com.

