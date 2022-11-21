Where to Eat at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA)

The still small but mighty Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) really aims to embody the city it serves without seeming inauthentic. The terminal smells like barbecue, the walls are full of local artwork, and, often, there’s some twangy singer-songwriter strumming a guitar for departing and arriving travelers. And even better: there are plentiful local restaurants and shops.

The number of people flying has been increasing steadily to the point where there are oftentimes major lines at TSA (plan accordingly). And with the pandemic, there are still changes to the Austin airport. People are still encouraged to wear masks when inside American airports and airplanes (though they’re allowed to take them off for eating and drinking purposes). There are plexiglass dividers set up at the counters of shops and restaurants, tables are socially distanced, and there are now contactless ordering methods.

Now, since this week is Thanksgiving, kickstarting the fall/winter holiday travel season, Eater presents this updated dining guide of the 15 most promising places to grab food and drinks at ABIA (including one in the completely separate South Terminal for those flying Allegiant or Frontier airlines) as well as outside of the airport (eight within, five nearby). Outside of the airport, everything from barbecue to burgers to fun French cuisine is just a quick drive away.

Best Bets Inside Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Barbara Jordan Terminal (aka the main terminal)

Where to Grab Food:

Salt Lick Barbecue

No, it's nothing like heading out to the original Driftwood restaurant and loading up on piles of smoked meats, but if a quick taste of Texas is required, the airport's Salt Lick stand will do just the trick. It comes with a mostly Texas-wine bar too.

Service Style: Takeout, dine-in

Location: Between Gates 21 and 22

Hours: 5 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily

Tacodeli

Breakfast tacos are very, very, very important for those with early flights. Austin's favorite new-school taco chain has ’em, with favorites like the Otto and migas, plus salsa and its famous doña sauce. For quicker service, take advantage of the digital kiosks.

Service Style: Takeout, dine-in

Location: Next to Gate 23

Hours: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

The Peached Tortilla

The Eater 38 Southern-Asian fusion restaurant branched out with an airport location. On deck are tacos filled with brisket, and crispy pork belly, along with familiar, favorite dishes like barbecue brisket or pad Thai tacos, banh mi bowls, that JapaJam burger, and bacon jam fries.

Service Style: Takeout, dine-in

Location: Across and between Gates 16 and 17

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily

Annie’s Bar & Cafe

Even though the downtown Austin restaurant shut down in 2018, its spirit still lives on at the airport. The bistro serves sandwiches, burgers, and snacks for folks who seek something light. Plus, the to-go section is perfect for in-flight meals.

Service Style: Takeout, dine-in

Location: Between Gates 27 and 29

Hours: 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Noble Sandwich Co.

Another one of those shuttered-in-Austin-proper-restaurants-that-now-exist-in-the-airport places, the beloved sandwich spot offers an easy menu of, well, sandwiches, including the fantastic turkey one, alongside sides like mac and cheese.

Service Style: Takeout, dine-in

Location: Between Gates 12 and 14, within Austin City Market

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Amy’s Ice Creams

To satiate sweet cravings, head to the airport location of the favorite local ice cream chain. Its signature Mexican vanilla ice cream is available, alongside an array of other flavors plus vegan options, smoothies, and to-go pints.

Service Style: Takeout, dine-in; online ordering is available

Location: Across from Gate 21

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where to Grab Drinks:

Jo’s Coffee

The Austin cafe’s airport location features a strong menu of coffee drinks — including its refreshingly sweet iced Turbo concoction — as well as breakfast tacos and pastries.

Service Style: Takeout

Location: Across from Gate 19

Hours: 4 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily

The Beerdrop

The airport beer bar focuses on offerings from beloved local brewery Austin Beerworks, as well as other local and national breweries, available in cans, bottles, and drafts.

Service Style: Dine-in

Location: Across from Gate 13

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Second Bar + Kitchen

The Austin-born-and-grown New American restaurant mini-chain expanded into the airport after its original one closed in 2020. This airport iteration is the best place for a good cocktail, from a Negroni to the choose-your-own-spirit Painted Mule to a bloody mary. Food-wise, there’s a solid grab-and-go menu and a full menu.

Service Style: Takeout, dine-in; online ordering is available

Location: Between Gates 15 and 16

Hours: 4:30 a.m. to 9:35 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

South Terminal

Food Truck Court

The South Terminal is completely separate from the main ABIA space, accessible through a different entrance. As an ode to the city, there’s an alfresco on-site food truck with outdoor dining areas — De Nada Tacos — plus a concession area with grab-and-go snacks and drinks.

Service Style: Takeout, dine-in

Location: 10000 Logistics Lane

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Best Bets Outside Austin-Bergstrom International

(You’ll need at least three hours to get there, eat, and get back.)

Live Oak Brewing Company

Right across the street from the airport is Austin’s oldest brewery, brewing up German- and Czech-style beers, along with German food truck Black Forest. Take advantage of the spacious beer garden.

Service Style: In-door and outdoor dine-in services; to-go beer

Location: 1615 Crozier Lane, five minutes from the airport

Hours: noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; noon to 8 p.m. Thursday; noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Dan’s Hamburgers

Burgers in Austin should get more credit, and nobody argues about this longtime joint, with a convenient location in Govalle. If you’re in a pinch, the drive-thru is about the best you could ask for. Order that cheeseburger and spring for a side of spiced curly fries. Early birds can grab an omelet.

Service Style: Takeout, drive-thru, dine-in

Location: 844 Airport Boulevard, Del Valle; 13 minutes from the airport

Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

La Barbecue

The renowned smoked meats palace from LeAnn Mueller moved into a new forever-home on East Cesar Chavez last year, bringing it that much closer to the airport for quality barbecue needs. The Holly restaurant serves up pounds of meat from brisket to turkey to sauces, alongside hot dogs, sandwiches, and sides. Those looking to bring back some Austin barbecue can also order deli meats, packaged whole briskets, and cold sausages. Bypass the line by preordering ahead of time.

Service Style: Takeout, dine-in

Location: 2401 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly; 13 minutes from the airport

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Justine’s Brasserie

For a slightly fancier option, this French-inspired East Side classic is an easy cab ride away with nice outdoor seating, an excellent menu, and good drinks.

Service Style: Takeout, reservations available for dine-in

Location: 4710 East Fifth Street, Govalle; nine minutes from the airport

Hours: 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Monday

Jacoby’s Restaurant and Mercantile

Ranch-to-table dining is made easier with the New Texan restaurant in Govalle, which sources all of its beef from the owner’s family farm out in Melvin. Nothing beats that view of the Colorado River.

Service Style: Takeout, dine-in

Location: 3235 East Cesar Chavez Street, 13 minutes from the airport

Hours: lunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday; dinner is from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and then from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday