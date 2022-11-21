13 Bars That Are Open on Thanksgiving in Austin

Ah, Thanksgiving: It’s a time to gather with friends and family while eating really great food. If you’re sticking around Austin — which occupies the ancestral lands of the Coahuiltecan, Comanche, Jumano, Tonkawa, and Lipan Apache tribes — or returning home or visiting the city for the holidays, you might be in search of an excuse to get out for a drink by yourself or with friends and family.

With that in mind, here are nine bars that will be open on Thanksgiving day without any or at least much Thanksgiving hoopla on Thursday, November 23, all listed in alphabetical order.

For related Thanksgiving guidance, there are Eater Austin’s Thanksgiving takeout guide, Thanksgiving takeout pie guide, and Thanksgiving dine-in meals map.

Armadillo Den

10106 Menchaca Road, Far South Austin

The mostly-patio bar will be open on Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Barfly’s

5420 Airport Boulevard, North Loop

A dive bar that is open for every holiday, including Thanksgiving.

Cedar Door

201 Brazos Street, Downtown

The downtown pub will be open on Thanksgiving with football, board games, and themed cocktails, all from 3 p.m. to midnight. Plus it’s accepting caned food donations for the Central Texas Food Bank and people can get a dollar off their drinks.

Drinks Backyard

6328 South US-183 Highway, Pilot Knobs Acres

The new Southeast Austin bar from Drinks Lounge/Little Drinks will be open on Thanksgiving with a pie party, hot buttered rum, and football.

Ego’s Lounge

510 South Congress Avenue, Bouldin Creek

The karaoke bar will open for Thanksgiving day with singing and drinks, and food from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Lala’s

2207 Justin Lane, Brentwood

Another early Christmas spot, the very festive holiday-every-day bar is open for Thanksgiving, open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Miracle on Fifth Street

The Eleanor, 307 West Fifth Street, Downtown

Get a head start on winter holiday vibes with the Austin location of the national Christmas pop-up. Expect festive lights and seasonal drinks from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are available online.

The Driskill Bar

604 Brazos Street, Downtown

It’s always a guarantee that the hotel bar will be open for the holiday. Sit back and enjoy Texas-themed drinks in a classy space.

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Road, East Austin

The bar and restaurant will be open for Thanksgiving day, with the full bar serving from 6 to 10 p.m. The kitchen will be operating with a limited menu of gumbos.

The Grackle

1700 East Sixth Street, East Austin

The whiskey dive is open from noon to midnight on Thanksgiving, with Wild Turkey bourbon whiskey specials all day.

The Little Darlin’

6507 Circle South Road, Far South Austin

The patio bar with indoor space and a pool table will be open for the holiday starting at 4 p.m.





Workhorse Bar

100 East North Loop Boulevard, North Loop

Another dive-ish bar that is open for every single holiday, which includes Thanksgiving, from 11 a.m. to midnight for drinks, burgers, and the jukebox. (keep in mind the kitchen closes at 11:45 p.m.).

Yellow Jacket Social Club

1704 East Fifth Street, East Austin

The bar will be open for regular hours of 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.