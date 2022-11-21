10 Bars That Are Open on Thanksgiving in Austin

Ah, Thanksgiving: It’s a time to gather with friends and family while eating really great food. If you’re sticking around Austin, returning home, or coming to the city for the holidays, you might be in search of an excuse to go out for a drink by yourself or with friends and family.

With that in mind, here are nine bars that will be open on Thanksgiving day without any or at least much Thanksgiving hoopla on Thursday, November 24, all listed in alphabetical order.

For related Thanksgiving guidance, there are Eater Austin’s Thanksgiving takeout guide, Thanksgiving takeout pie guide, and Thanksgiving dine-in meals map.

Barfly’s

5420 Airport Boulevard, North Loop

Another dive bar that is open for every holiday, including Thanksgiving. Its Thursday hours are from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Ego’s Lounge

510 South Congress Avenue, Bouldin Creek

The karaoke bar will open for Thanksgiving day with singing, drinks, and food starting at 5 p.m.

The Driskill Bar

604 Brazos Street, Downtown

It’s always a guarantee that the hotel bar will be open for the holiday. Sit back and enjoy Texas-themed drinks in a classy space.

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Road, East Austin

The bar and restaurant will be open for Thanksgiving day, with the full bar serving from 6 to 10 p.m. The kitchen will be operating with a limited menu of gumbos, one with chicken and andouille sausages, and the other a vegan lentil one.

The Grackle

1700 East Sixth Street, East Austin

The whiskey dive is open from noon to midnight on Thanksgiving.

The Little Darlin’

6507 Circle South Road, Far South Austin

The patio bar with indoor space and a pool table will be open for the holiday starting at 4 p.m.

Lala’s

2207 Justin Lane, Brentwood

Another early Christmas spot, the very festive holiday-every-day bar is open for Thanksgiving, open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Miracle on Fifth Street

The Eleanor, 307 West 5th Street, Downtown

Get a head start on winter holiday vibes with the Austin location of the national Christmas pop-up. Expect festive lights and seasonal drinks from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are available online.

Turnstile Coffee Beer & Spirits

10025 Burnet Road, North Burnet

The cafe/bar/restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving from 4 to 10 p.m.

Workhorse Bar

100 East North Loop Boulevard, North Loop

The dive-ish bar is open for every single holiday, which includes Thanksgiving, from 11 a.m. to midnight for drinks, burgers, and the jukebox. (keep in mind the kitchen closes at 11:45 p.m.).