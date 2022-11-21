 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

10 Bars That Are Open on Thanksgiving in Austin

For drinks before or after turkey dinners

by Nadia Chaudhury
A shot glass of brown liquid and a can of Lone Star beer.
A shot and a beer at the Cavalier.
The Cavalier

Ah, Thanksgiving: It’s a time to gather with friends and family while eating really great food. If you’re sticking around Austin, returning home, or coming to the city for the holidays, you might be in search of an excuse to go out for a drink by yourself or with friends and family.

With that in mind, here are nine bars that will be open on Thanksgiving day without any or at least much Thanksgiving hoopla on Thursday, November 24, all listed in alphabetical order.

For related Thanksgiving guidance, there are Eater Austin’s Thanksgiving takeout guide, Thanksgiving takeout pie guide, and Thanksgiving dine-in meals map.

Barfly’s
5420 Airport Boulevard, North Loop
Another dive bar that is open for every holiday, including Thanksgiving. Its Thursday hours are from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Ego’s Lounge
510 South Congress Avenue, Bouldin Creek
The karaoke bar will open for Thanksgiving day with singing, drinks, and food starting at 5 p.m.

The Driskill Bar
604 Brazos Street, Downtown
It’s always a guarantee that the hotel bar will be open for the holiday. Sit back and enjoy Texas-themed drinks in a classy space.

The Cavalier
2400 Webberville Road, East Austin
The bar and restaurant will be open for Thanksgiving day, with the full bar serving from 6 to 10 p.m. The kitchen will be operating with a limited menu of gumbos, one with chicken and andouille sausages, and the other a vegan lentil one.

The Grackle
1700 East Sixth Street, East Austin
The whiskey dive is open from noon to midnight on Thanksgiving.

The Little Darlin’
6507 Circle South Road, Far South Austin
The patio bar with indoor space and a pool table will be open for the holiday starting at 4 p.m.

Lala’s
2207 Justin Lane, Brentwood
Another early Christmas spot, the very festive holiday-every-day bar is open for Thanksgiving, open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Miracle on Fifth Street
The Eleanor, 307 West 5th Street, Downtown
Get a head start on winter holiday vibes with the Austin location of the national Christmas pop-up. Expect festive lights and seasonal drinks from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are available online.

Turnstile Coffee Beer & Spirits
10025 Burnet Road, North Burnet
The cafe/bar/restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving from 4 to 10 p.m.

Workhorse Bar
100 East North Loop Boulevard, North Loop
The dive-ish bar is open for every single holiday, which includes Thanksgiving, from 11 a.m. to midnight for drinks, burgers, and the jukebox. (keep in mind the kitchen closes at 11:45 p.m.).

