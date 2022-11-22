Where to Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Austin

The Feast of the Seven Fishes is an Italian tradition for Christmas Eve, which is also known as La Vigilia in the Southern Italy region. The seven-course meal, typically eaten on Christmas Eve, features fish and seafood-filled dishes such as stews, soups, and pastas. And luckily, for Austin, two local restaurants are offering their versions of the holiday seafood feast this year.

It’s Italian Cucina

1500 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker

The Italian restaurant’s Feast of the Seven Fishes includes dishes such as blue crab ravioli in a garlic-butter-sage sauce, a chilled squid and tomato salad, and spicy squid ink risotto with sauteed prawns. There are optional wine pairings per course too.

Price: $95 per person, $125 with wine pairings.

Dates and Times: Saturday, December 24, with seatings anywhere from 5 to 10 p.m.

How to Book: Book reservations online.

L’Oca d’Oro

1900 Simond Avenue, Mueller

The Italian restaurant is offering to celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes in two ways. First, there’s the in-person dinner on Christmas Eve Eve and Christmas Eve, with beautifully presented dishes such as shellfish crudo and spaghetti con vongole. Then there’s the restaurant’s subscription delivery service through Table 22. The December package will include various dishes for at-home feasts courtesy of the restaurant, including caccala mantecato (whipped cod) and shrimp bolognese.

Prices: The dinner is $100 per person; the Table 22 subscription is $90 for two servings of $162 for four.

Dates and Times: The dinner takes place on Friday and Saturday, December 23 and 24; it isn’t clear when the Table 22 subscription is delivered.

How to Book: For the dinner, book reservations online; for the Table 22 subscription, book online.

