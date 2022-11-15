Where to Eat at the Barton Creek Square Mall

Going to the mall is a timeless activity that can be enjoyable or a chore, including the Barton Creek Square Mall. Pro: buying things, great deals. Cons: dealing with people, spending too much money, etc. Any shopping excursion will require fuel in the form of food and drink. Here is Eater’s guide to the best eating and drinking bets at the Barton Creek Square Mall, aside from those free chicken teriyaki and pretzel samples. Shop with full stomachs.

Four Brothers

Location: Upper Level, food court, next to Sarku Japan

The popular Venezuelan truck expanded with a mall location. The menu is full of portable dishes, from arepas, cachapas, and empanadas, with fillings including shredded chicken, pulled pork, plantains, or cheese.

Service Styles: Dine-in courtesy of the food court, in-person to-go, Grubhub deliveries

Cheesecake Factory

Location: Lower Level, across from AMC Barton Creek Square Theater

The dine-in mega-chain is the perfect mall restaurant. It’s indulgent, it appeals to all cravings (salads to pizza to burgers to pasta to steak to fish to omelets to even truffle-bacon grilled cheese sticks), and there are over 50 different types of cheesecake. And then there’s the expansive cocktail menu.

Service Styles: Dine-in, takeout, Door Dash deliveries

Osio

Location: Lower Level, next to AMC Barton Creek Square Theater

The Asian restaurant dishes up sushi, bento boxes with Japanese and Korean dishes, sushi, sashimi, and gyoza. There is a plethora of bubble teas, which is just right for shopping.

Service Styles: Dine-in, in-person to-go, third-party deliveries

Nordstrom Cafe Bistro

Location: Within Nordstrom, Lower Level

The higher-end department store's restaurant serves up expected bistro fare that’s pretty decent. The menu includes salads, sandwiches and paninis, pizzas, and more. As for heartier entrees, there’s crab mac and cheese, roasted chicken and french fries, and risotto. There’s a special menu for children, with chicken fingers and grilled cheese sandwiches. Duck into the store’s cafe, Ebar, for coffee and pastries.

Service Styles: Dine-in

California Pizza Kitchen

Location: Upper Level, in between Gymboree and Gap

Another classic mall restaurant, the chain is another surefire bet with pizza (of course), flatbreads, pasta, tortilla spring rolls, and grain/vegetable bowls. For drinks, there are cocktails and teas.

Service Styles: Dine-in, takeout, curbside pickups, third-party deliveries

Marble Slab Creamery

Location: Upper Level, food court, next to Chick-fil-A

The Texas-born ice cream chain franchise offers up its frozen sweets at the counter in the food court. The numerous creamy flavors range from classics like vanilla and mint to fun combinations like pumpkin cheesecake and marshmallow. Formats include cones, cups, floats, and even banana splits.

Service Styles: Dine-in courtesy of the food court, in-person to-go, third-party deliveries