Austin restaurants and bars are showing appreciation for former and active members of the armed forces this Veterans Day through free meals, discounts, and more. To make it easier, Eater has created this guide to the best deals on food and drinks in the city for veterans and members of the armed forces in Austin. Everything is available on Friday, November 11, unless otherwise noted.
- Hopdoddy Burger Bar: The Austin-based burger chain is giving active military members and veterans a free burger for dine-in services. (multiple locations)
- Jack Allen’s Kitchen: All locations of chef Jack Gilmore’s Texas comfort food mini-chain are offering free lunch entrees to veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (multiple locations)
- Pluckers Wing Bar: All locations of the Austin-based chain are giving away free dine-in meals to active and former military members. The meal has to come with an entree, a side, and a non-boozy drink up, totaling no more than $16. (multiple locations)
- Salt Traders Coastal Cooking: Both locations of chef Gilmore’s Texas seafood restaurant are offering free lunches to veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (2850 North I-35, Round Rock; 1101 South Mopac Expressway, Zilker)
- Torchy’s Tacos: All locations of the Austin-based chain are offering a free taco and fountain drink to active and former military members with proof of service. (multiple locations)
- Tumble 22: All locations of the Austin-based hot chicken mini-chain are offering free lunches to people with military identification from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The meals include either two chicken tenders or one-fourth portion of dark meat chicken, one side, and a soft drink. (multiple locations)
- Vista Brewing: The brewery will offer half-off beers for veterans and active military members. (13551 Farm to Market Road 150 West, Driftwood)
- Wu Chow: The downtown Chinese restaurant is offering active and former military members 15 percent discounts on dishes for dine-in and takeout lunch and dinner from Monday, November 7 through Friday, November 11. (500 West Fifth Street, Downtown)