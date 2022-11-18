The Best Austin Dining Deals During Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

While officially, Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 25, nowadays online shopping deals are available earlier. But still, people will want to buy in person and drag themselves out of that comfortable bed after all of that turkey and Thanksgiving food and take advantage of good shopping deals throughout the city. Likewise, there’s Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 26, a day meant to highlight local, small, independent businesses.

In light of those two shopping-geared days, Austin-area restaurants, breweries, and wineries are helping to fuel shoppers with food and drinks and/or offering their own specials.

While Eater Austin didn’t publish a holiday gift guide this year, there are plentiful previous editions to browse (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) as well as Eater National’s and other city sites guides,

For more shopping fuel, check out Eater’s dining guides to the Domain and Barton Creek Square Mall.

Beerburg Brewing Company

13476 Fitzhugh Road, Hilly Country

The brewery is asking people to come by on Black Friday on November 25 with an ornament for its Christmas tree in exchange for a free ice cream scoop. It’ll also offer a free pint with the purchase of $25 gift cards, ten percent off T-shirts, and buy three to-go bottles, get one free. The brewery is also offering a special flight of its Shokolad beer. Then, for Small Business Saturday on November 26, the brewery is offering free beer fills with the purchase of branded glassware.

Blue Owl Brewing

2400 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly

The sour beer brewery is hosting a market with CBD company Herbal Unlimited Essentials on Black Friday, November 25, from 5 to 9 p.m. Plus, purchases of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild glass (see below) also come with four free pours.

Corinne

304 East Cesar Chavez Street, Unit 100, Downtown

The JW Marriott hotel restaurant is offering Friday brunch for Black Friday on November 25. Its full brunch menu, with dishes like crab croquettes, pecan praline French toast, and roasted half chickens, will be available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Summer Revival

665 West Highway 290, Dripping Springs

The recent winery is hosting a holiday market for Small Business Saturday on November 26 with local vendors like Origin Mexico and Half Shell Handmade, along with children's activities, music, food, and, naturally, wine. It runs from noon to 4 p.m.

Texas Breweries

all over the state

Members of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild are selling specially branded glass designed by creative agency Guerilla Suit where one dollar of every purchase will go back into the guild.