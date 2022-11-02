Ask Eater: Where Can I Find a Mediterranean Deli in Austin?

Welcome to Ask Eater , a column from Eater Austin where the site’s editors answer specific or baffling restaurant requests from readers. Have a question for us ? Submit your questions via email to austin@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.”

Dear Eater —

When I lived in the northeast, I loved to shop at a Mediterranean grocery. Is there a similar market in Austin? I know I can find feta, olives, and flatbread at H-E-B or Whole Foods. I want something more specialized — an extensive deli and prepared food available. I’m craving feta wrapped in store-made flatbread and hummus.

Dear Mediterranean Market Seeker —

If the Netflix show Mo has taught us anything, it’s the power of good hummus. I can’t tell if you’re looking for more of a prepared foods cafe or a grocery, but I’ll give you options for both. The two major players in Austin’s Mediterranean grocery game are market/cafes Peace Bakery and Phoenicia Bakery & Deli, however International Food-Market is also a strong contender.

In the “grocery-cafe” category, Phoenicia is a longtime Austin staple, opened in 1979 by the Abijaoude family from Lebanon. In addition to fresh-baked pita and baklava (get there early), the store serves a great hummus and prepared foods alongside imported olives, cheeses, olive oils, and other groceries. There are two locations: one at 4701 Burnet Road in Rosedale (which is larger and has more restaurant space) and another at 2912 South Lamar.

Halal market International Food-Market is another grocery-cafe option. It has fantastic hummus, fresh-baked breads, and a wide assortment of groceries.

Peace is the “newcomer,” opened in 2014 by Nuha and Jihad Hammad, a couple from Palestine. It’s more focused on the bakery and prepared foods, serving a variety of meats, sides, vegetable dishes, and more, but gets high marks again for vegetable dishes and hummus. It’s located at 11220 North Lamar.

Finally, while I absolutely respect your rejection of H-E-B and Whole Foods, I will say that Central Market often has more specialized items if you’re looking for something specific. Don’t forget that Austin has some great Mediterranean restaurants as well — if there’s a dish you like, perhaps you can sweet-talk them into revealing their sources.

Have questions about the Austin dining scene? Send questions via email to austin@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.” Eater will feature the answer to one or more questions each month, providing guidance to the questions that plague Austin diners (be sure to specify a part of town, if relevant). People who write in with questions remain anonymous, so go wild.