Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters

From free pancakes to discounted kebab wraps during the Texas midterm elections

by Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury
A plate of fried eggs, pancakes, and bacon.
A pancake meal at Kerbey Lane.
Kerbey Lane Cafe

Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters.

It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks to voters is illegal. However, restaurants can legally get around that by opening up these offers to everyone, even those without “I Voted” stickers.

Here are the Austin restaurants offering free food or discounts to voters (and, legally, non-voters). Texas’s early voting period runs from Monday, October 24 through Friday, November 4, and election day is on Tuesday, November 8.

  • Kebabalicious: The Turkish food-truck-turned-restaurant is offering 20 percent off orders with an “I Voted” sticker. (1311 East Seventh Street, East Austin)
  • Kerbey Lane Cafe: The diner mini-chain is offering a free pancake to people with stickers on Election Day (people who vote early are encouraged to keep their stickers for Election Day). (multiple locations)
  • Soup Peddler: All locations of the soup and sandwich shop are offering a free cup of soup to people with stickers during early voting and on Election Day who are also buying sandwiches and/or salads. (Multiple locations)

