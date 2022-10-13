Where to Eat at the F1 Grand Prix 2022 in Austin

Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix 2022 (F1) begins next week in Austin, taking over the Circuit of the Americans (CoTA) tracks for three days from Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23. People flock from all over the country to the raceway destination to witness top-of-the-line cars race each other. For those who don’t necessarily care about cars, the track is also hosting major musical performances from Ed Sheeran, Green Day, and Interpol.

CoTA offers a ton of food vendors during the car races, and this year’s lineup features a really stellar group of Austin-area restaurants and food trucks. Eater is here to help guide you to the best of the best dining options, plus other general Austin suggestions.

The Best Food Vendors at F1

Lonestar Land at Tunnel Road

Guess Family Barbecue: Another unranked entrant in Texas Monthly’s barbecue list, the Waco restaurant is heading south to cook in Austin. It’s best to go with something involving brisket.

Whitfield’s: The Austin barbecue truck will be serving at F1 for the first time. Expect smoked meats, sandwiches, and pickled sides.

Amy’s Ice Creams: The beloved Austin ice cream chain is back at the race track again. expect scoops in staple flavors like Mexican vanilla and floats, plus coffee crumble cake in the mornings.

Texan Cafe & Pie Shop: The Hutto restaurant is coming to F1 with its southern/Texas comfort food menu plus pies, including its coconut cream pie.

The Rest of the Section: Jag’s BBQ and Louisiana Longhorn Cafe

Onederland at the Infield

COTAtoes Gourmet Fries: The race track is operating its own fry truck with seasonings and sauces, including sweet and savory options.

Biergarten at Turn 2

Central Machine Works: The Austin brewery’s F1 setup includes German fare, such as its bratwurst.

Kababeque: The South Asian-Mediterranean-halal restaurant will dish up wraps, including a falafel one.

The Rest of the Section: Good Times Burgers, Amy’s Ice Creams

La Cantina at Turn 6

Culinary Cowgirls Queso: Queso is a must, so look no further than the one from the H-E-B-approved, Lockhart-based company. The menu features one meat option (brisket) and one vegetarian.

Bao’d Up: The Austin fast-casual mini-chain’s steamed buns make for a handy roaming dish.

The Rest of the Section: Four Brothers, Shawarma Point, Always Hungry, Wings ‘N More, and J’s Hibachi

Turn 9

Chivita Goat Cheese Lovers: The Austin goat cheese truck will naturally make goat cheese-laden dishes, including a sandwich with prosciutto, salami, and pepperoni.

The Rest of the Section: Good Times Burgers

Turn 12

Nacho Dady: San Santonio chef Jason Daddy is popping up in Austin again with his nacho stand (which served at Austin City Limits Music Festival too), with the namesake dish, plus chicken fingers and curly fries.

Commerce Cafe: The chefs behind one of Austin’s best restaurants — Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley of Foreign & Domestic — are dishing out food from their Lockhart restaurant. This will include a grilled chicken sandwich.

Bold Field at Turn 19

Four Brothers: The Austin Venezuelan truck will offer rice bowls and empanadas for F1.

Shawarma Point: The Austin Mediterranean restaurant will offer up an array of wraps, rice plates, and/or loaded fries topped with shawarma. Go for the lamb wrap and add a side of falafel bites.

Outside of CoTA

Downtown Austin will be bustling during F1 weekend, for entertaining outside of CoTA, hotels, and the pick-up/drop-off point for the shuttles. Here are some maps and guides to the neighborhood.

For other such needs, from fine dining to coffee to late-night bites, the following Eater maps should be able to help out.

Austin Essentials

Breakfast & Brunch

Drinking