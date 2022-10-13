Where to Eat at the F1 Grand Prix 2023 in Austin at Circuit of the Americas

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix 2023 (F1) begins this week in Austin, taking over the Circuit of the Americans (CoTA) tracks for three days from Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22. People flock from all over the country to the raceway destination to witness top-of-the-line drivers race each other, including Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo. For those who don’t necessarily care about cars, the track is also hosting major musical performances from rock bands the Killers and the iconic Queen with Adam Lambert.

CoTA offers a ton of food vendors during the car races, and this year’s lineup features a really stellar group of Austin-area restaurants and food trucks, plus a first-time area dedicated to smoked meats. Eater is here to help guide you to the best of the best dining options, plus other general Austin suggestions.

The Best Food Vendors at F1

Grand Plaza

Fan Field Food Hall: The main food hall at F1 includes a lot of Austin all-stars. There’s options from Foreign & Domestic’s Lockhart restaurant Commerce Cafe, Olamaie’s biscuit shop Little Ola’s, South Asian-Mediterranean-halal spot Kababeque, Austin Mediterranean restaurant Shawarma Point, and Venezuelan truck Four Brothers. Out-of-towners include Waco spot Hawk’s Hot Chicken (which also is fresh off serving at Austin City Limits Music Festival earlier this month), David Chang’s fast-casual chicken chain Fuku, and Good Times Burgers.

All Pro Smoke House: The new dedicated live-fire section features a variety of tacos with smoked meats. Expect flour tortillas with spicy steak picanha, sausages (a rabbit-antelope or the jalapeno-cheddar cheese), and a vegan chunk “steak.” The section is overseen with CoTA’s new catering company partner Proof of the Pudding, which includes chefs Andy Knudson (formerly of New American restaurant Tillie’s) and Nick Klug. Rounding out the team are Andrew Wiseheart (formerly of New Texan restaurant Contigo), Trista Lora, Scott Bunkley), and guest chef Gary Inman (High Heat in Louisville). On Saturday, October 21, Nixta Taqueria’s Edgar Rico will be on the grounds serving duck carnitas tacos. To balance out the smoked meats and vegetables are freshly shucked East Coast oysters courtesy of roaming pop-up Austin Oyster Co. There’s also a bar serving cocktails designed by Half Step/De Nada’s Chris Bostick, including Old Fashioneds and a smoky paloma.

The Rest of the Section: Blues Bistro, Southside Flying Pizza, and the Grand Plaza Concession.

Grandstand at Turn 15

Austin Scoops: Get ice cream and shaved ice with toppings from the local frozen sweets catering company truck.

Maui Wowi: The Hawaiian chain will serving both alcoholic and nonalcoholic smoothies.

The Rest of the Section: Dip ‘n Dots & Daiquiris and Kettle Corn.

Turn 12

Nacho Dady: San Antonio chef Jason Dady is popping up in Austin again with his nacho stand (which served at ACL again too), with the namesake dish with a gluten-free iteration.

Pizza Dady: Dady is also going to serve pizza through this new stand, with vegan and gluten-free items available.

Infield Grandstand at Turn 6

Cold Cocked: The Austin food truck will serve up sno-balls in flavors like cherry, blue raspberry, cotton candy, and root beer with toppings.

Smokey Joe’s BBQ: The Dallas barbecue joint will dish out brisket nachos.

The Rest of the Section: ATX Asian (Chinese food) and Dirty Dough Cookies.

Onederland at Turns 7 and 8

Amy’s Ice Creams: The beloved Austin ice cream chain is back at the race track again. expect scoops in staple flavors like Mexican vanilla and floats, plus coffee crumble cake in the mornings.

El Guajillo: The Houston food truck’s menu focuses on three con todo tacos with either beef or chicken.

The Rest of the Section: Southside Flying Pizza and Sophie’s Kitchen (Tex-Mex dishes).

Concert Lawn at Turns 9 and 10

Germania Insurance Super Stage Concessions: The food hall near the CoTA’s concert lawn (not to be confused with the main concert stage) features a bunch of Austin food spots, including Mexican food truck Takavron (expect tacos), food truck Downtown Burgers, Jamaican restaurant One Love (jerk chicken), Mexican taco truck Taqueria los Regios, and Indian food truck Konfusedesi (samosas and tiki masala), among others.

Espadas de Brazil: The Austin Brazilian food truck will offer steak sandwiches and sausages.

The Rest of the Section: Shawarma Point, SA Mexican Food, and ATX Fire Burger.

Turn 11

Tecatacos: The Monterrey, Mexico-based truck is touring Texas right now, and it’ll stop by F1 to serve up its beef birria tacos with consomé.

The Rest of the Section: Santa Lucia (Mediterranean, see below at Turns 3, 4, and 5), the Food Hall Turn 11 (burgers and pizza) and ATX Provisions (shaved ice).

Bleachers at Turn 9

Que Rikoo: The Austin food company will serve up Mexican and Cuban food bowls.

Island Noodles: The roaming Hawaiian catering company focuses on soba noodle dishes.

Fredericksburg Mini-Donuts: The Hill Country sweets truck will serve up little doughnuts as well as other pastries.

The Rest of the Section: King Donkey (Tex-Mex) and Wings N More (chicken tenders).

La Cantina at Turns 6 and 7

Turn 6 Concessions: Of note within this food hall are national chain Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken and Austin Laotian catering company Mama Noy’s.

The Rest of the Section: Texas Sized Tacos, Quesodillos, and Asian Express (Chinese food).

Turns 3, 4, and 5

Santa Lucia: The Mediterranean food truck will offer up dishes like gyro bowls or platters, falafels on sticks, fries, corn dogs, and baklava, plus there will be gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options.

Daughters Coffee: The Spicewood truck will serve coffee and pastries.

The Rest of the Section: Kettle Corn, Mr. Softee, and Food Hall Turn 3 (burgers and pizza).

Lonestar Land

KG BBQ: Austin’s very own fantastic Egyptian barbecue truck is serving at the races for the first time. Here’s hoping for the rice bowl brisket studded with candied nuts and pomegranate seeds.

Whitfield’s: Even though the Austin barbecue truck is on a temporary hiatus from full-time public food service, it’s still doing catered events, which includes F1. Expect smoked meats, sandwiches, and pickled sides.

The Rest of the Section: Jag’s BBQ, Smoke Game Strong, and Louisiana Longhorn Cafe.

Turn 2 Saloon

Casey’s New Orleans Snowballs: Austin’s beloved sno-ball stand will be serving its signature frozen sweets.

J’s Hibachi: The Austin Japanese truck will offer its meat and seafood rice plates.

Nervous Charlie’s: Another ACLer, this Austin bagel shop will offer breakfast and lunch sandwiches made using its great bagels, with vegan options too.

Chivita Goat Cheese Lovers: The Austin goat cheese truck will naturally make a goat cheese BLT sandwich, with a vegan option.

The Rest of the Section: I Juan Tacos and Iron Burger.

Turn 1 Grandstand

Turn 1 Food Hall: Within this food hall, seek out Blue Basil, an Austin catering food truck focused on Thai and other pan-Asian cuisines. Expect rice plates.

The Rest of the Section: Southside Flying Pizza, Austin Scoops, Asian Express, Smokin Bonez, and Kettle Corn.

Main Grandstand

Pineapple Ninjaz: The South Padre Island food truck is driving up to F1 to serve up tropical-ish food bowls.

Lono’s: The keto-friendly barbecue and Southern food truck will have briskets and sausages.

Asian Streetness: The pan-Asian outside-of Houston food business is frying up Korean corn dogs for the races, plus vegan and gluten-free offerings.

The Rest of the Section: Mr. Softee, My Healthy Stand, and Southside Flying Pizza.

