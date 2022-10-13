 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where to Order Thanksgiving Pies in Austin

All the sweet holiday essentials, from pumpkin to buttermilk to pecan

by Nadia Chaudhury
A large pumpkin custard pie with light-brown whipped cream dolloped around the inner crust and one in the center.
The pumpkin chai pie from Tiny Pies.
Tiny Pies

Thanksgiving is essentially a big excuse to eat really great food, right? After securing takeout turkey and sides, it’s time to think about desserts, specifically pie, the epitome of sweets perfection for the holiday. Bakeries, restaurants, and food trucks in the Austin area — which occupies the ancestral lands of the Coahuiltecan, Comanche, Jumano, Tonkawa, and Lipan Apache tribes — are making it easier for people to masquerade as amazing bakers. These businesses are offering takeout Thanksgiving pies all available for the long holiday weekend beginning on Thursday, November 24.

Follows are Austin’s best places to pick up Thanksgiving pies, whether you’re visiting family and friends and aren’t up to the baking challenge, or you just want to leave the baking to the experts. This includes big and small pies from Tiny Pies, and pie dough from Dai Due, among others.

Everything below is listed alphabetically and is available for pickups (delivery services are noted where offered). Those looking specifically for takeout Thanksgiving dishes and meals can look to this guide for help.

This list will be updated leading up to Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24. If there is an Austin spot offering Thanksgiving pies missing below, let us know through austin@eater.com.

Dai Due
2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood
The butcher shop’s holiday pie array includes $14 pie dough (made with rendered lard, of course) for those who want to make their own pies with a little help. Then there are already-made $40 sweet apple or $45 buttermilk pies for those who want to stay away from the oven, as well as pecan sticky buns in packs of four for $20 or pimento cheese cones for four at $14.
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 23, with timed slots.
How to Book: Order online

Sawyer & Co.
2 Dine 4 Fine Catering, 3012 Gonzales Street, Govalle
New Orleans-y diner’s catering offshoot is offering takeout Thanksgiving pies in pumpkin ($22), Dutch apple ($28), pecan ($26), and chocolate-bourbon-pecan ($32).
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: Monday, November 22 through Thursday, November 24, with timed slots.
How to Book: Order online

Tiny Pies
Multiple locations in Austin
Tiny Pies is doing what it does best for Thanksgiving. There are miniature pies (naturally) available in 12-packs with flavors like apple, cherry, apple-cranberry, and the Texas Two-Step (brownie and pecan) for $71.40. Then there are larger pies available freshly baked in pecan ($35.95), apple lattice ($41.95), apple crumb ($35.95), pumpkin chai ($35.95), cherry crumb ($35.95), chocolate cream ($35.95), and coconut cream ($35.95).
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 23.
How to Book: Order online

Foursquare

Sawyer & Co.

4827 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702 (512) 531-9033 Visit Website
Foursquare

Dai Due

2406 Manor Road, , TX 78722 (512) 524-0688 Visit Website
Foursquare

Tiny Pies

2032 South Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78704 (512) 460-9697 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Where to Eat at the F1 Grand Prix 2022 in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Order Thanksgiving Takeout From Austin Restaurants

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Celebrate Halloween in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Celebrate Diwali in Austin With Food

By Nadia Chaudhury

Texas Hospitality Pros Are Bringing Their Casual San Marcos Restaurant to East Austin

By Erin Russell

Austin Seafood Truck Gets Into the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Spirit Again for Halloween

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world