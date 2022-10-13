Thanksgiving is essentially a big excuse to eat really great food, right? After securing takeout turkey and sides, it’s time to think about desserts, specifically pie, the epitome of sweets perfection for the holiday. Bakeries, restaurants, and food trucks in the Austin area — which occupies the ancestral lands of the Coahuiltecan, Comanche, Jumano, Tonkawa, and Lipan Apache tribes — are making it easier for people to masquerade as amazing bakers. These businesses are offering takeout Thanksgiving pies all available for the long holiday weekend beginning on Thursday, November 24.

Follows are Austin’s best places to pick up Thanksgiving pies, whether you’re visiting family and friends and aren’t up to the baking challenge, or you just want to leave the baking to the experts. This includes big and small pies from Tiny Pies, and pie dough from Dai Due, among others.

Everything below is listed alphabetically and is available for pickups (delivery services are noted where offered). Those looking specifically for takeout Thanksgiving dishes and meals can look to this guide for help.

This list will be updated leading up to Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24. If there is an Austin spot offering Thanksgiving pies missing below, let us know through austin@eater.com.

Dai Due

2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood

The butcher shop’s holiday pie array includes $14 pie dough (made with rendered lard, of course) for those who want to make their own pies with a little help. Then there are already-made $40 sweet apple or $45 buttermilk pies for those who want to stay away from the oven, as well as pecan sticky buns in packs of four for $20 or pimento cheese cones for four at $14.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 23, with timed slots.

How to Book: Order online

Sawyer & Co.

2 Dine 4 Fine Catering, 3012 Gonzales Street, Govalle

New Orleans-y diner’s catering offshoot is offering takeout Thanksgiving pies in pumpkin ($22), Dutch apple ($28), pecan ($26), and chocolate-bourbon-pecan ($32).

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Monday, November 22 through Thursday, November 24, with timed slots.

How to Book: Order online

Tiny Pies

Multiple locations in Austin

Tiny Pies is doing what it does best for Thanksgiving. There are miniature pies (naturally) available in 12-packs with flavors like apple, cherry, apple-cranberry, and the Texas Two-Step (brownie and pecan) for $71.40. Then there are larger pies available freshly baked in pecan ($35.95), apple lattice ($41.95), apple crumb ($35.95), pumpkin chai ($35.95), cherry crumb ($35.95), chocolate cream ($35.95), and coconut cream ($35.95).

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 23.

How to Book: Order online

Related Where to Order Thanksgiving Takeout From Austin Restaurants