Where to Find Spooky Halloween Treats From Austin Bakeries

With Halloween and Dia de los Muertos coming up, many Austin restaurants, bakeries, food trucks, and bars are embracing the creepy, crawly, spooky spirit with really fun baked goods and cocktails. This includes pan de muerto for Dia de los Muertos at Joe’s Bakery, black cat tarts from Bakery Lorraine, spooky cupcakes from Sugar Mama’s and Walton’s, and much more.

Here’s what Austin bakeries and restaurants are offering for Halloween, listed alphabetically.

1886 Cafe: The Driskill Hotel bakery will offer fall-ish treats like pumpkin coffee cake, carrot cake, and spiced oatmeal cookies, for the month. (604 Brazos Street, Downtown)

Amy’s Ice Creams: The Austin ice cream chain is offering a lot of Halloween and fall flavors, such as pumpkin and peppermint sticks. (multiple locations)

Bakery Lorraine: The Austin location of the San Antonio bakery is offering cute Halloween treats again this holiday. This includes the delightful black cat tart with chocolate mousse and vanilla filling, a mummy lemon tart, a ghost moon pie, and others. (11600 Rock Rose Avenue, Suite 100, Domain Northside)

Capital City Bakery: The vegan bakery is making Halloween cupcakes, like the appetizingly named Strawberry Brains, the Boonilla, and the Fauxstress. Or opt for one of the large pumpkin-shaped sugar cookies. Day-of pickup orders can be placed online. (2211 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly)

Joe’s Bakery: The Mexican restaurant’s bakery is whipping up pan de muerto and cookies for Dia de Los Muertos. The last day to place orders is Sunday, October 30 for pickups on Tuesday to Wednesday, November 1 to 2. (2305 East Seventh Street, Holly)

Lick Honest Ice Creams: The ice cream shop will serve orange whipped cream and a Halloween sundae over the Halloween weekend from Saturday to Sunday, October 29 to 30. (1905 Aldrich Street, Mueller)

OMG Squee: The mochi doughnut shop is offering, well, mochi doughnuts in fall and Halloween flavors and decorations, like the jack-o’-lantern in pumpkin spice with pumpkin glaze, the lemon butter in an adorable eye-patched bear, and more. (4607 Bolm Road, Govalle)

Quack’s and Captain Quackenbush: The sibling bakeries offer Halloween and Dia de los Muertos treats like cupcakes and sugar cookies decorated like eyeballs, ghosts, and skulls. (Quack’s: 411 East 43rd Street, Hyde Park; Quackenbush: 5326 Manchaca Road, Westgate)

Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop: The South Austin bakery is at it again with Halloween treats this month. Cupcakes include Dirt ‘n’ Worms (with gummy worms), the Great Pumpkin, and the Phone Home with Reese’s Pieces. Orders can be placed online or in person. (1905 South First Street, Bouldin Creek)

Walton’s Fancy & Staple: The deli is offering a fun array of Halloween-decorated sweets, from monster cupcakes to chocolate watches cauldrons (in a chocolate cup). Order in person or place large orders over the phone at (512) 391-9966. (609 West Sixth Street, Downtown)

Zucchini Kill Bakery: Look out for Halloween-themed baked goods from the vegan shop, such as the Bloody Mary berry doughnuts, the Candy Korn marble cupcake, and the Pumpkin Scream cheeze cupcake. Pickup and delivery orders can be placed online. (701 East 53rd Street, North Loop)

Know of a missing Halloween or Dia de los Muertos desserts special? Let Eater know at austin@eater.com

Related Where to Celebrate Halloween in Austin