While, yes, Thanksgiving is more than a month away, but already restaurants in the Austin area — which occupies the ancestral lands of the Coahuiltecan, Comanche, Jumano, Tonkawa, and Lipan Apache tribes — are here to make the holiday easy for everyone looking to celebrate at home through takeout meals and dishes. This is especially considering there’s a turkey shortage, among other foods and ingredients. This way, everyone can forgo the hassle of cooking for the food-centric holiday and stay within the familiar comforts of home for a safe, stress-free day for the long weekend starting on Thursday, November 24 through Sunday, November 27.

Here is Eater’s guide to the best restaurants offering preorders for takeout Thanksgiving dinners and desserts, including brined turkeys from Cherrywood butcher shop/restaurant Dai Due, mezcal-glazed hams from East Austin butcher shop/restaurant & Time, and so many rolls and desserts.

Everything below is listed alphabetically and is available for pickups (delivery services are noted where offered). There’s also Eater Austin’s Thanksgiving pie guide, and the dine-in meals list will be updated soon.

This guide will be updated leading up to Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24. If there are other Austin restaurants offering easy turkeys and the other sides missing below, let us know through austin@eater.com.

Dai Due

2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood

The Cherrywood butcher shop carries a cornucopia of Thanksgiving meats to be cooked, including brined turkeys from Belle Vie Farm (the 13-15-pound bird is $270, the 20-22-pound bird $357), alongside smoked wild boar ham ($63), and turducken sausages ($18), brined quails (9.50). There’s also an array of charcuterie and condiments, as well as heatable sides like chicken fat mashed sweet potatoes ($21), wild game dirty rice dressing ($23), and turkey gravy ($12), breakfast items like a casserole ($42) and smoked cane syrup bacon ($16), as well as breads and baked goods.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 23, with timed slots.

How to Book: Order online

Salt and Time

1912 East Seventh Street, East Austin

The butcher shop and restaurant has a variety of meats and sides for the holiday. To-be-cooked meats include turkeys ($10 per pound, if you want to get it butchered in particular ways, i.e. spatchcocked, it’s an additional dollar per pound), brined chicken ($6.99 per pound), wagyu tenderloins ($60 per pound), chicken ballotine ($19.50 per pound), pistachio and date-stuffed quails ($12 each), mezcal-glazed ham ($26 per pound), rack of lambs ($32 per pound), and much, much more.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Monday, November 22 through Wednesday, November 23.

How to Book: Order online

Sawyer & Co.

2 Dine 4 Fine Catering, 3012 Gonzales Street, Govalle

The New Orleans-y diner is offering a bunch of Thanksgiving takeout options. There are $139 turkey or $125 pork tenderloin meals full of sides like garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, fingerling potatoes, and more. There are also a la carte $16 sides like creamed corn, dirty rice, mac and cheese, and wine bottles and pies.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Monday, November 21 through Thursday, November 24, with timed slots.

How to Book: Order online

Tiny Pies

Multiple locations in Austin

Tiny Pies is doing what it does best for the holiday. There are sweet options, yes, but the sole savory item is the larger five-inch Thanksgiving pot pies with roasted turkey, gravy, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes topped with a crispy turkey skin.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 23.

How to Book: Order online

Z’Tejas

111 West Sixth Street, Clarksville; 14900 Avery Ranch Boulevard, Avery Ranch

The Austin-born Southwest restaurant chain is offering a whole $125 Thanksgiving meal for the holiday. There’s the deboned and sliced turkey that is roasted with pineapples and chipotles, alongside cheesy roasted poblano mashed potatoes, vegetables, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and chipotle turkey gravy. It includes about six to eight servings.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Tuesday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 23

How to Book: Call the Sixth Street location at (512) 478-5355 or the Avery Ranch location at (737) 973-2005

Related Where to Order Thanksgiving Pies in Austin