Where to Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos in Austin

Costume contests, dressed-up restaurants, spooky movie screenings, and more

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
A bar with a giant spider decoration.
Lucille is now the Upside Down for Halloween.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Halloween is upon Austin soon enough, and there will be many costumes to don and drinks and treats to be had. The city gets into the spooky scary spirit through parties, dinners, movie screenings, and plenty of contests.

Since October 31st lands on a Monday this year, there are plenty of festivities leading up to All Hallows Evening. To help everyone sort through the numerous offerings, here is Eater’s guide to the best Halloween (which, again, takes place on Monday, October 31) and Dia de Los Muertos (taking place Tuesday, November 1 through Wednesday, November 2) parties and events happening around Austin.

Through Monday, October 31

Through Sunday, October 30

Monday, October 24 through Monday, October 31

Tuesdays through November 1

  • New American restaurant Honey Moon Spirit Lounge is hosting weekly Halloween movie screenings on its patio. There’s free popcorn and purchasable cocktails, which includes a Halloween menu. People can get their seats from 7 to 7:30 p.m. with the movies starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. (624 West 34th Street, Heritage)
A purple cocktail with an orange slice on black velvet.
A Halloween-ish cocktail at Honey Moon Spirit Lounge.
MYLK Collective

Tuesdays through October 25

  • Bar and venue the Far Out is also hosting a weekly Halloween movie screening out on its sprawling outdoor space. The food trucks will be open for dining service, plus there’s the full bar and popcorn. Future movies include Halloween on the 18th and The Lost Boys on the 25th. Movies start at around 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13.34. (8504 South Congress Avenue, Far South Austin)

Wednesday, October 26

  • Brewery Meanwhile Brewing is throwing a puppy Halloween party. There’s a dog costume contest (including judge/social media star Chupie, the cat who doesn’t give a meow), a puppy photographer, a dog-centric market, dog adoptions, a DJ, and more. It runs from 5 to 9 p.m. with the costume contest from 7 to 7:30 p.m. (3901 Promontory Point Drive, McKinney)
  • Food hall Fareground is hosting a Halloween-themed movie screening of Hocus Pocus on its law. Food court vendors will offer Halloween treats, and there will be $4 happy hour drinks, as well as popcorn and cotton candy. It begins at 5 p.m. with the movie at 7 p.m. Free RSVPs are recommended. (111 Congress Avenue, Downtown)
  • Neighborhood bar and restaurant Haymaker is hosting a pumpkin carving competition. People can either buy a pumpkin at the bar or bring their own; carving tools are available there. There will be awards for the first, second, and third-place winners. It runs from 6 to 9 p.m. (2310 Manor Road, Cherrywood)

Thursday, October 27 through Sunday, October 31

  • Loungey restaurant Devil May Care is hosting what it dubs the Surrealist Ball twice daily every evening. There will be a “dreamscape” decor, and people are asked to dress in black-tie. Available will be passed bites, cocktails, and a champagne toast. Seatings are at 7 and 9 p..m., and tickets are $75. (500 West 6th Street, Downtown)
A performer in red in front of a witchy candle-lit setup.
The Surrealist Ball party in 2021.
Letitia Smith

Thursday, October 27 through Friday, November 4

  • Hotel bar Stephen F’s Bar and Terrace is celebrating both Halloween and the re-release of one of the world’s greatest albums Spiceworld by the Spice Girls with a dedicated cocktail menu. This includes the Fiery Ginger and the Scary Pumpkin Spice Martini. (701 Congress Avenue, Downtown)

Saturday, October 29

  • Seafood truck Huckleberry is paying homage again to the best cartoon restaurant television show: Bob’s Burgers. The punny dishes include burgers and a fish sandwich. Expect the staff to dress up again. It starts at noon, and free online RSVPs are recommended. (Still Austin Whiskey Co., 440 East St Elmo Road, Unit F, East Congress)
  • Chinese-American restaurant Old Thousand is hosting a goth night menu, with items like Damned Dumplings made with pork and black vinegar; the Hot Pot Cauldron, and the Coffee & Cigarettes creme brulee made with black sesame, plus accompanying themed cocktails. Phone call reservations are available at (737) 222-6637. (1000 East 11th Street, Central East Austin)
  • Bar and restaurant Yellow Jacket Social Club is also hosting a puppy-centric Halloween party with costume contests, a DJ, and drinks. (1704 East Fifth Street, East Cesar Chavez)
  • Hotel restaurant Carpenters Hall is throwing a Wes Anderson-themed prix fixe Halloween dinner. Costumes are encouraged and dishes include apple-cheddar cookies, butter chicken, lamb masala, and mackerel with blood oranges. There are two seatings, one at 6 p.m. and the other at 9 p.m. Tickets are $160 for two people, $320 for four, and $480 for six. (400 Josephine Street, Zilker)
  • Hotel San Jose is hosting a Fifth Element-themed shindig with drinks, costume contests, and live music. It’s free to attend and it runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. (1316 South Congress Avenue, Bouldin Creek)
  • Hotel bars Secret Bar and Record Room within the W are hosting a haunted hotel party with cocktails, DJs, and costume contests. It runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. (200 Lavaca Street, Downtown)
  • Restaurant/bar/music venue Lucky Rabbit is hosting an all-ages Halloween party starting at 6 p.m. On deck will be live music, costume contests (including kids and dogs), syringe Jell-O shots, and more. It runs from 6 p.m. to midnight. (18626 Ranch Road 1431, Jonestown)
Black dumplings.
“Goth” dumplings from Old Thousand.
MYLK Collective

Sunday, October 30

  • Jo’s Coffee’s Red River location is hosting its regular ugly dog costume contest with lots of activities and hot dogs. All money raised from costume entries ($10) and voting ($2) will go toward the Austin Humane Society. It runs from noon to 3 p.m. (1000 East 41st Street, Hancock)

Monday, October 31

  • Hotel Commodore Perry Estate is opening up its grounds to the public for a family-friendly Halloween event. There will be areas to explore with pumpkin painting, pastry decorating, and decorations, plus trick-or-treating from 4 to 8 p.m. Chef Susana Querejazu will put together a meat and cheese spread, plus there will be cocktails available for purchase. It’s free to attend. (4100 Red River Street, Hancock)
  • Several South Congress McGuire Moorman Lambert and Bunkhouse restaurants and hotels are hosting a candy and cocktail crawl this Halloween. This includes Austin Motel, Joann’s, Jo’s Coffee, Hotel San Jose, Perla’s, Neighborhood Sushi, and June’s All Day. Each place will offer a cocktail, collectible cup, and candy for children. It runs from 4 to 8 p.m. (South Congress Avenue, South Austin)
  • South Austin bar Frazier’s will hand out free Jell-O shots to people dressed up in costumes. People who are dressed up in a Frazier’s-inspired costume (i.e. the bar itself, a basset hound, food, drinks, etc.) will get both the shot and a corndog. (2538 Elmont Drive, Riverside)
  • Roaming movie pop-up Hyperreal Film Club is throwing a screening of Scream at music venue/bar Hotel Vegas, along with vegan/gluten-free baked goods from Zucchini Kill Bakery, tattoos, and a drag performance. People are encouraged to dress up as their favorite pop culture villains. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets range from $5 to 15. (1502 East Sixth Street, East Austin)
  • Red River club Barbarella is hosting a three-in-one Halloween party-type thing. There’s the indoor dance party playing a mixture of its themed music nights; the “filth & glamour” themed party with live music at connecting bar Swan Dive; and another live music thing on the patio. The cover charge is $5 and doors open at 9:30 p.m. (611 Red River Street, Downtown)
  • New Orleans-ish restaurant Sawyer & Co. will give out free root beer floats to people who dine in costumes. It runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (4827 East Cesar Chavez Street, Govalle)
  • Cocktail bar Roosevelt Room is serving a Halloween menu of themed drinks, shots, and orange wine, plus it’ll screen black and white horror movies and play Halloween-ish music. Reservations are recommended. (307 West Fifth Street, Downtown)

Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday, November 3

  • The East Austin location of Veracruz All Natural is also hosting a community altar for Dia de los Muertos. The truck will also offer a chicken mole taco and atole drink on Wednesday, November 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ((2505 Webberville Road, East Austin)

Wednesday, November 2

  • The Mexican American Cultural Center is hosting the Presentation of the Ofrendas, where people build out altars viewable to the public. The center will also give out hot chocolate, pan de muerto, and tamales. It takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (600 River Street Austin, Rainey)

Saturday, November 5

  • The Mexican American Cultural Center is hosting the Day of the Dead Festival with Frida Friday’s market, sculptures, puppets, games, sugar skull decorating stations, food trucks, and more. It starts at 4 p.m. (600 River Street Austin, Rainey)

Missing any food- and drink-related Halloween events below? Let Eater know at austin@eater.com.

Update, October 31, 11:46 a.m.: This guide, originally published on October 12, has been updated to include additional events.

