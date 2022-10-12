Where to Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos in Austin

Halloween is upon Austin soon enough, and there will be many costumes to don and drinks and treats to be had. The city gets into the spooky scary spirit through parties, dinners, movie screenings, and plenty of contests.

Since October 31st lands on a Monday this year, there are plenty of festivities leading up to All Hallows Evening. To help everyone sort through the numerous offerings, here is Eater’s guide to the best Halloween (which, again, takes place on Monday, October 31) and Dia de Los Muertos (taking place Tuesday, November 1 through Wednesday, November 2) parties and events happening around Austin.

Through Monday, October 31

Through Sunday, October 30

Monday, October 24 through Monday, October 31

Downtown bar Little Brother and food truck Bummer Burrito are turning into the Chicago restaurant from the television series The Bear for Halloween. This means Italian beef sandwiches, boozy Ecto Coolers, and concert/themed shirts on Halloween day. (89 Rainey Street, Downtown)

Tuesdays through November 1

New American restaurant Honey Moon Spirit Lounge is hosting weekly Halloween movie screenings on its patio. There’s free popcorn and purchasable cocktails, which includes a Halloween menu. People can get their seats from 7 to 7:30 p.m. with the movies starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. (624 West 34th Street, Heritage)

Tuesdays through October 25

Bar and venue the Far Out is also hosting a weekly Halloween movie screening out on its sprawling outdoor space. The food trucks will be open for dining service, plus there’s the full bar and popcorn. Future movies include Halloween on the 18th and The Lost Boys on the 25th. Movies start at around 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13.34. (8504 South Congress Avenue, Far South Austin)

Wednesday, October 26

Brewery Meanwhile Brewing is throwing a puppy Halloween party. There’s a dog costume contest (including judge/social media star Chupie, the cat who doesn’t give a meow), a puppy photographer, a dog-centric market, dog adoptions, a DJ, and more. It runs from 5 to 9 p.m. with the costume contest from 7 to 7:30 p.m. (3901 Promontory Point Drive, McKinney)

Food hall Fareground is hosting a Halloween-themed movie screening of Hocus Pocus on its law. Food court vendors will offer Halloween treats, and there will be $4 happy hour drinks, as well as popcorn and cotton candy. It begins at 5 p.m. with the movie at 7 p.m. Free RSVPs are recommended. (111 Congress Avenue, Downtown)

Neighborhood bar and restaurant Haymaker is hosting a pumpkin carving competition. People can either buy a pumpkin at the bar or bring their own; carving tools are available there. There will be awards for the first, second, and third-place winners. It runs from 6 to 9 p.m. (2310 Manor Road, Cherrywood)

Thursday, October 27 through Sunday, October 31

Loungey restaurant Devil May Care is hosting what it dubs the Surrealist Ball twice daily every evening. There will be a “dreamscape” decor, and people are asked to dress in black-tie. Available will be passed bites, cocktails, and a champagne toast. Seatings are at 7 and 9 p..m., and tickets are $75. (500 West 6th Street, Downtown)

Thursday, October 27 through Friday, November 4

Hotel bar Stephen F’s Bar and Terrace is celebrating both Halloween and the re-release of one of the world’s greatest albums Spiceworld by the Spice Girls with a dedicated cocktail menu. This includes the Fiery Ginger and the Scary Pumpkin Spice Martini. (701 Congress Avenue, Downtown)

Saturday, October 29

Sunday, October 30

Jo’s Coffee’s Red River location is hosting its regular ugly dog costume contest with lots of activities and hot dogs. All money raised from costume entries ($10) and voting ($2) will go toward the Austin Humane Society. It runs from noon to 3 p.m. (1000 East 41st Street, Hancock)

Monday, October 31

Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday, November 3

The East Austin location of Veracruz All Natural is also hosting a community altar for Dia de los Muertos. The truck will also offer a chicken mole taco and atole drink on Wednesday, November 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ((2505 Webberville Road, East Austin)

Wednesday, November 2

The Mexican American Cultural Center is hosting the Presentation of the Ofrendas, where people build out altars viewable to the public. The center will also give out hot chocolate, pan de muerto, and tamales. It takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (600 River Street Austin, Rainey)

Saturday, November 5

The Mexican American Cultural Center is hosting the Day of the Dead Festival with Frida Friday’s market, sculptures, puppets, games, sugar skull decorating stations, food trucks, and more. It starts at 4 p.m. (600 River Street Austin, Rainey)

Missing any food- and drink-related Halloween events below? Let Eater know at austin@eater.com.

Update, October 31, 11:46 a.m.: This guide, originally published on October 12, has been updated to include additional events.