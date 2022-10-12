Where to Celebrate Halloween in Austin

Halloween is upon Austin soon enough, and there will be many costumes to don and drinks and treats to be had. The city gets into the spooky scary spirit through parties, dinners, movie screenings, and plenty of contests.

Since October 31st lands on a Monday this year, there are plenty of festivities leading up to All Hallows Evening. To help everyone sort through the numerous offerings, here is Eater’s guide to the best Halloween (which, again, takes place on Monday, October 31) and Dia de Los Muertos (taking place Tuesday, November 1 through Wednesday, November 2) parties and events happening around Austin.

Through Monday, October 31

South Austin bar Gibson Street Bar is decorated in a spooktacular manner while also offering a themed cocktail menu with dry-ice punch bowls. There’s an actual Halloween party on Saturday, October 29. (1109 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker)

Rainey street bar Lucille is turning into the Upside Down with its really well-done Stranger Things-themed decorations from the Russian jail to the Rainbow Room. There’s an accompanying cocktail menu too. (77 Rainey Street, Downtown)

Congress bar Higher Ground is turning into a spooky-scary bar and restaurant during the month as the Nightlife House of Worship (the bar already had a religious theme) with a special drinks menu dubbed Scared Spirits, decorations, and food. There will be a Halloween party on Sunday, October 30 with DJs and a costume contest. (720 Congress Avenue, Downtown)

Through Sunday, October 30

Monday, October 24 through Monday, October 31

Downtown bar Little Brother and food truck Bummer Burrito are turning into the Chicago restaurant from the television series The Bear for Halloween. This means Italian beef sandwiches, boozy Ecto Coolers, and a concert/themed shirts on Halloween day. (89 Rainey Street, Downtown)

Tuesdays through November 1

New American restaurant Honey Moon Spirit Lounge is hosting weekly Halloween movie screenings on its patio. There’s free popcorn and purchasable cocktails, which includes a Halloween menu. People can get their seats from 7 to 7:30 p.m. with the movies starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. (624 West 34th Street, Heritage)

Tuesdays through October 25

Bar and venue the Far Out is also hosting a weekly Halloween movie screening out on its sprawling outdoor space. The food trucks will be open for dining service, plus there’s the full bar and popcorn. Future movies include Halloween on the 18th and The Lost Boys on the 25th. Movies start at around 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13.34. (8504 South Congress Avenue, Far South Austin)

Wednesday, October 26

Brewery Meanwhile Brewing is throwing a puppy Halloween party. There’s a dog costume contest (including judge/social media star Chupie, the cat who doesn’t give a meow), a puppy photographer, dog-centric market, dog adoptions, a DJ, and more. It runs from 5 to 9 p.m. with the costume contest from 7 to 7:30 p.m. (3901 Promontory Point Drive, McKinney)

Food hall Fareground is hosting a Halloween-themed movie screening of Hocus Pocus on its law. Food court vendors will offer Halloween treats, and there will be $4 happy hour drinks, as well as popcorn and cotton candy. It begins at 5 p.m. with the movie at 7 p.m. Free RSVPs are recommended. (111 Congress Avenue, Downtown)

Neighborhood bar and restaurant Haymaker is hosting a pumpkin carving competition. People can either buy a pumpkin at the bar or bring their own; carving tools are available there. There will be awards for the first, second, and third-place winners. It runs from 6 to 9 p.m. (2310 Manor Road, Cherrywood)

Saturday, October 29

Seafood truck Huckleberry is paying homage again to the best cartoon restaurant television show: Bob’s Burgers. The punny dishes include burgers and a fish sandwich. Expect the staff to dress up again. It starts at noon, and free online RSVPs are recommended. (Still Austin Whiskey Co., 440 East St Elmo Road, Unit F, East Congress)

Chinese-American restaurant Old Thousand is hosting a goth night menu, with items like Damned Dumplings made with pork and black vinegar; the Hot Pot Cauldron, and the Coffee & Cigarettes creme brulee made with black sesame, plus accompanying themed cocktails. Phone call reservations are available at (737) 222-6637. (1000 East 11th Street, Central East Austin)

Bar and restaurant Yellow Jacket Social Club is also hosting a puppy-centric Halloween party with costume contests, a DJ, and drinks. (1704 East Fifth Street, East Cesar Chavez)

Missing any food- and drink-related Halloween events below? Let Eater know at austin@eater.com.

