Where to Celebrate Diwali in Austin With Food

Diwali, the festival of lights for Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains, takes place this month. The holiday celebrates the idea of good winning over evil through partaking in food and sweets, lighting lamps, and going all out with marigold decorations. In the Austin area, there are several events full of food for the multi-day celebration.

The five-day celebration begins on Sunday, October 23, with the actual Diwali taking place on Monday, October 24, and ends on Thursday, October 27.

Everything below is listed in chronological order. If there are other events/restaurants/etc hosting Diwali celebrations with food and/or drink, let Eater know through austin@eater.com.

Round Rock Diwali Fest

Centennial Plaza, 301 West Bagdad Avenue, Round Rock

The City of Round Rock’s Diwali celebration is jam-packed with activities and sights, from art and best-dressed competitions, the diya lighting ceremony, dancing, vendors highlighting “not so much known” Indian foods according to the website, and a food donation booth for the Round Rock-area Serving Center.

Prices: Free to enter, online registration is recommended.

When: Saturday, October 22, from 3 to 10 p.m.

Radha Madhav Dham

Shree Raseshwari Radha Rani Temple, 400 Barsana Road, Far West Austin

The Hindu temple is hosting a big Diwali event with lots of food, dancing, ceremonies, and performances, with indoor and outdoor areas.

Prices: Free to enter, parking is $10.

When: Saturday, October 22, from 5 p.m. to midnight

Dreamland

2770 Highway 290, Dripping Springs

The sprawling entertainment-activity-food-drinks venue is hosting a major Diwali event full of food, music, dances, artwork, and henna.

Prices: Free to enter.

When: Sunday, October 23, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Kalasi Cellars

414 Goehmann Lane, Fredericksburg

The Hill Country winery is teaming up with chef Roshni Gurnani to present an Indian street food event for Diwali. There will be several food stations throughout the space, plus paired wings, and also say hello to the llama.

Prices: Non-member tickets are $175, and there are discounted tickets for wine club members.

When: Saturday, November 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., with food ending at 7 p.m.