Oktoberfest in Austin: Where to Celebrate With Beer and Brats

Oktoberfest, the German celebration of the fall and beer, is just around the corner, and there’s no need to travel far to find pretzels, sausage, and, of course, beer. Austin is going all out for beer-filled celebrations, running from Sunday, September 17 through Monday, October 3. Arm with steins of beers, bratwurst, and pretzels for brewery parties, beer garden shindigs, and lots of different types of beers.
With that, here are Austin’s best Oktoberfest events, with a few running earlier or later beyond the festival timetable. Eat, drink, and be merry.
Events
listed chronologically
- St. Elmo Brewing Company: For Oktoberfest, the St. Elmo-area brewery is encouraging costumes (aka lederhosen) for its party, plus there will be a live polka band, stein-hoisting competition, and German beers. It takes place on Saturday, September 17, from noon to 8 p.m. (440 East Saint Elmo Road, East Congress)
- Beerburg: The brewery’s Oktoberfestivities include its marzen beer, live music, stein-hoisting competition, and a local market. It takes place on Saturday, September 17. (13476 Fitzhugh Road, Hill Country)
- Black Sheep Lodge: The sports bar is hosting its Oktoberfest party with beers, bratwurst, pretzels, a stein-holding contest, and the hammerschhhlaggen game (basically, who can hammer nails into a piece of wood the most). It takes place on Saturday, September 17 at 2 p.m. ((2108 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin)
- Live Oak Brewing Company: The longtime brewery’s Oktoberfest celebration includes beers (including its Oaktoberfest beer; see below), stein-hoisting competitions, food trucks (German truck Black Forest to Texas Drip BBQ), live music, and a polka band. It takes place on Saturday, September 24 from noon to 10 p.m. (1615 Crozier Lane, Southeast Austin)
- Vista Brewing: The Hill Country brewery’s Oktoberfest family-friendly fete includes German beers (see below), food, games (yes, stein-hoisting contests), and wearing lederhosen is encouraged. Free RSVPs are encouraged, and it’s $20 to enter the stein-hoisting competition. It takes place on Saturday, September 24 from noon to 9 p.m. (13551 Farm to Market Road 150 West, Driftwood)
- Meanwhile Brewing Co.: The South Austin brewery’s Oktoberfest celebrations takes place over the course of two days. There’s its Oktoberfest beer (see below), Bavarian food from its on-site trucks (i.e. a hog-dog from barbecue truck Distant Relatives and pretzel with spicy mustard and beer cheese from Side Eye Pizza), live music, a stein-hoisting contest, and merchandise, It runs from Saturday to Sunday, September 24 to 25, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. (3901 Promontory Point Drive, McKinney)
- Oddwood Ales: The brewpub’s Oktoberfestness involves German beers (see below), food, music, and activities/games. It takes place on Saturday, September 24 from noon to 5 p.m. (3108 Manor Road, MLK)
- Whitestone Brewery: The brewery’s Oktoberfest event includes beers (see below), polka music, German food, barbecue, and a stein-hoisting competition. It takes place on Saturday, September 24 from noon to 9 p.m.(601 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite 500, Cedar Park)
- Haymaker: The sports bar’s party is similar to sibling bar Black Sheep: beers, bratwurst, pretzels, a stein-holding contest, and the hammerschhhlaggen game. It takes place on Saturday, September 24 from 2 to 8 p.m. (2310 Manor Road, Cherrywood)
- Jester King Brewery: The Hill Country brewery’s Oktoberfest is a multi-day occasion. Expect beers, Bavarian foods, lots of contests (keg-rolling, stein-holding) and activities (trivia, drag bingo), live music, and even pretzel necklaces (???). It runs from Wednesday, September 28 through Sunday, October 2. (13005 Fitzhugh Road, Hill Country)
- Real Ale Brewing Company: The Blanco brewery is bringing back its Oktoberfest festivities on Saturday, October 1 with beers (see below) and a live performance by the Czech Melody Masters. (231 San Saba Court, Blanco)
- Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar: The South Austin location of the New American restaurant will host a weekend Oktoberfest family-friendly shindig. There will be German foods (bratwurst on pretzel buns, pretzels and beer cheese, beer-glazed pork shank, apple fritters, etc.); beers from Independence Brewing Co., Friends & Allies, and Whitestone Brewing (see below); Jägermeister cocktails, costume contest, live music, face-painting the launch of a whole stein program which entails discounts, and an Austin Dog Rescue fundraiser. It takes place on Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2. (5701 West Slaughter Lane, South Austin)
- Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden: Stay tuned for what exactly the beer garden/bar/restaurant’s Oktoberfest parties will entail. It’ll take place from Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8. (79 Rainey Street, Downtown)
- Austin Beerworks: Details are forthcoming for the brewery’s Oktoberfiesta, which will take place on Saturday, October 22. Expect beer (see below)(3001 Industrial Terrace, North Austin)
Beer
listed alphabetically
- Austin Beerworks: The brewery is currently offering its Oktoberfest beer — the Montecore Oktoberfest — made with what the company describes as floral German hops. It’s available by draft and cans, and to-go orders can be placed online. (3001 Industrial Terrace, North Austin)
- Live Oak Brewing Company: The longtime brewery’s annual Oktoberfest beer is the Oaktoberfest, available on draft and cans. To-go orders can be placed online. (1615 Crozier Lane, Southeast Austin)
- Meanwhile Brewing Co.: The South Austin brewery will brew up its Oktoberfest beer, available in draft and cans. There’s also a special ceramic stein available for purchase. (3901 Promontory Point Drive, McKinney)
- Oddwood Ales: The brewpub’s Oktoberfest beer is the Austinerbräu, available by draft and cans. To-go orders can be placed online. (3108 Manor Road, MLK)
- Real Ale Brewing Company The Blanco brewery’s brewing up its Oktoberfest beer, available by draft and bottles. The taproom is also selling themed stein mugs. (231 San Saba Court, Blanco)
- Vista Brewing: While not specifically an Oktoberfest beer, the Hill Country brewery is putting together an Oktoberfest beef flight, with the smoked rauchbier, märzen, Kölsch, and black pilsner. (13551 Farm to Market Road 150 West, Driftwood)
- Whitestone Brewery: The brewery’s Oktoberfest beer is Opa’s Lederhosen, available on draft and cans. (601 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite 500, Cedar Park)
Know of missing Oktoberfest events/specials/beers in the Austin area? Let Eater know through austin@eater.com.