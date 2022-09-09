Oktoberfest in Austin: Where to Celebrate With Beer and Brats

Oktoberfest, the German celebration of the fall and beer, is just around the corner, and there’s no need to travel far to find pretzels, sausage, and, of course, beer. Austin is going all out for beer-filled celebrations, running from Sunday, September 17 through Monday, October 3. Arm with steins of beers, bratwurst, and pretzels for brewery parties, beer garden shindigs, and lots of different types of beers.

With that, here are Austin’s best Oktoberfest events, with a few running earlier or later beyond the festival timetable. Eat, drink, and be merry.

Events

listed chronologically

Related 22 Essential Breweries in the Austin Area

Beer

listed alphabetically

Related 9 Austin Craft Beer Destinations

Know of missing Oktoberfest events/specials/beers in the Austin area? Let Eater know through austin@eater.com.