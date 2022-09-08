 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where to Find Mooncakes and Treats for Mid-Autumn Festival in Austin

Rabbit-shaped mooncakes and Korean rice cake-flavored mochi doughnuts

by Nadia Chaudhury
Mooncakes in individual plastic containers.
OMG Squee’s mooncakes.
OMG Squee

The Chinese celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival — aka Chuseok in Korea and Mooncake Festival — takes place on Saturday, September 10. The occasion typically involves celebrating with mooncakes, small often-decorated cake-like desserts made with a layer of dough encasing sweet fillings. Two Austin bakeries are offering specials just for the holiday.

OMG Squee

Okay, so the mega-popular and mega-cute bakery’s preorder mooncake sets (there’s a rabbit!) are sold out already, but it will offer day-of preorders as well as extra in-person sales. The snow skin mooncakes include flavors and shapes like matcha custard with sweet red bean, custard and salted egg yolk, and others in shakes like a rabbit and a lucky cat. Pickups take place on Friday and Saturday, September 9 and 10.

4607 Bolm Road, Suite A, Govalle

Bom Bakeshop

The mochi doughnut pop-up is offering a special mochi doughnut box edition in honor of the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. This means flavors like sweet red bean, black sesame seed, and ube, among others. There is also the special injeolmi flavor, its mochi doughnut take on a Korean rice cake. Preorders can be placed online. Pickup hours are from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, and then 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10.

Sky Candy, Springdale General. 1023 Springdale Road, Suite 8A, MLK-183

OMG Squee

4607 Bolm Road, , TX 78702 (512) 435-9113 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Aussie Cafe Proud Mary Finally Opens in Austin With Brekkies and Frozen Coffees

By Nadia Chaudhury

High-Tech London Shuffleboard Bar Will Open in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Another Austin Bakery Is Closing, This Time, It’s Word of Mouth on South First

By Nadia Chaudhury

Austin Laotian Truck Finds a New Home in South Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

One of Austin’s Best Barbecue Trucks, Kerlin BBQ, Is Closing Because of Development Again

By Nadia Chaudhury

A New Casual Restaurant Serving Japanese Comfort Food Is Coming to East Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world