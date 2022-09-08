Where to Find Mooncakes and Treats for Mid-Autumn Festival in Austin

The Chinese celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival — aka Chuseok in Korea and Mooncake Festival — takes place on Saturday, September 10. The occasion typically involves celebrating with mooncakes, small often-decorated cake-like desserts made with a layer of dough encasing sweet fillings. Two Austin bakeries are offering specials just for the holiday.

Okay, so the mega-popular and mega-cute bakery’s preorder mooncake sets (there’s a rabbit!) are sold out already, but it will offer day-of preorders as well as extra in-person sales. The snow skin mooncakes include flavors and shapes like matcha custard with sweet red bean, custard and salted egg yolk, and others in shakes like a rabbit and a lucky cat. Pickups take place on Friday and Saturday, September 9 and 10.

4607 Bolm Road, Suite A, Govalle

The mochi doughnut pop-up is offering a special mochi doughnut box edition in honor of the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. This means flavors like sweet red bean, black sesame seed, and ube, among others. There is also the special injeolmi flavor, its mochi doughnut take on a Korean rice cake. Preorders can be placed online. Pickup hours are from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, and then 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10.

Sky Candy, Springdale General. 1023 Springdale Road, Suite 8A, MLK-183