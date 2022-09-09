 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where to Celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Austin With Food

Latkes, honey pie, and brisket

by Nadia Chaudhury
A plate of three latkes with a bowl of white sauce.
The Rosh Hashanah latkes from Aba.
Samantha Brauer

Rosh Hashanah — the Jewish New Year — takes place later this month. and the high holiday is often celebrated with feasts. In Austin, this means restaurants offering dine-in or takeout specials for the celebration, which runs from Sunday, September 25 through Tuesday, September 27.

Aba

The Mediterranean Chicago-import restaurant is offering a takeout meal and dine-in special for Rosh Hashanah. The takeout meal dishes include latkes, roasted apples with apple butter, matzo ball soup, and honey pie. Wine bottles can be added on. The meals cost $64.95 per serving and come in orders of two, four, six, or eight. The deadline for preorders is on Friday, September 23 by 5 p.m. Pickups take place on Sunday and Monday, September 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then for dine-in, the restaurant is offering its shawarma-rubbed brisket entree for $28.95 during those two days as well.

1011 South Congress Avenue, Travis Heights

Know of other specials and events taking place in the city? Let Eater Austin know through austin@eater.com

Aba [Austin]

1001 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78704 Visit Website

