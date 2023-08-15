Croissant Sandwiches Are Actually the Best Type of Sandwiches

Generally speaking, sandwiches are a vessel for one of life’s great pleasures: carbs. Also, a combination of vegetables, meats, cheeses, and sauces. And when it comes to the bread portion of a sandwich, there are so many options. White bread, baguettes, ciabatta. You get the idea.

But I’m here to tell you that croissants make for the best sandwich bread, hands down.

Croissants are — by themselves — the ideal pastry. The flaky exterior of the crescent-shaped baked good paired with the buttery, fluffy interior makes for the perfect vehicle for sandwich fillings. It’s a structurally sound format for ripe brie cheeses, thick beef slices, and vinegary hot sauces.

The specific croissant shape makes for an even more fun and varied eating experience. Nibbling on the narrow points is different from chomping on the wide middle of the pastry sandwich.

Whenever I see a croissant sandwich on the menu, I am required to order it. One of my favorites is the classic Turkey Sweet at downtown deli Walton’s Fancy & Staple. It’s a savory-sweet (naturally) combination where the pastry holds together carved turkey, bacon, substantial white cheddar cheese portions, and pops of caramelized onions, apple chutney, and maple aioli. Set atop the sandwich is a nice pickled pepper.

Another fantastic croissant sandwich I always get is from Dripping Springs cafe Rolling In Thyme & Dough, which has breakfast and lunch offerings. Morning-wise, an eggy croissant sandwich just makes sense because it has all of your daytime needs in one handy dish. I generally opt for the yolky sunny-side-up eggs.

And finally, a croissant sandwich I think about all the time is the one-off nicoise sandwich from pop-up bakery Vivian’s Boulangerie. The ridiculously decadent and messy sandwich came with seared tuna chunks, a tangy (in a good way) olive cream cheese, eggs, roasted potatoes, and tomatoes. It was the sandwich of my dreams.

Next time you’ve got the option, go for a croissant sandwich. The ease of a sandwich with the indulgence of the pastry is something everyone needs in their lives.