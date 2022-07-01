Where to Find Awesome Corn Dogs in Austin

There is something delightfully summery about corn dogs: hot dogs covered in cornmeal batter and deep-fried to sweet-savory perfection, all on a handy stick. It’s reminiscent of state fairs and street festivals and carnivals. The portions work well for a meal or a snack too.

And, luckily, in Austin, there are four restaurants and trucks offering stellar corn dogs, from classics to Korean-style.

For a classic, no-nonsense, easily obtainable corn dog, head to the longtime burger joint. (7525 Burnet Road, Crestview)

The retro bar’s Americana menu includes two types of corn dogs. The meat dog is great, pairs well with drafts of beers, and comes with an optional but well-recommended spicy cheese sauce. Then there’s the vegetarian version, made with a veggie hot dog, that still tastes great. (2538 Elmont Drive, East Riverside-Oltorf)

It’s all about Korean corn dogs at both Austin locations of the national restaurant, entailing all sorts of variations. The base can either be a hot dog, cheese (!!!), or half-half (!!!!). For a pleasant pully texture, make sure to add some cheese. After the batter-draped core is deep-fried, there are optional add-ons like diced potatoes, additional cheese, and even squid ink. (6969 Airport Boulevard, Suite 133, Highland; H-Mart’s Food Court, 11301 Lakeline Boulevard, Suite 124, Lakeline)

The national food truck chain is dedicated to all things corn dogs, and made its Austin debut in late April. The namesake item is made with a footlong frank drenched and deep-fried in cornbread batter that is finished off with honey, ketchup, and mustard. There’s a smaller version as well and a Korean version covered with panko breadcrumbs and sugar. (Thicket Food Park, 7800 South First Street, Far South Austin)