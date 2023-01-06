 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A bowl of noodles and raw fish clump and uni.
Noodle with mentaiko and uni at Underdog.
16 Most Anticipated Austin Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023

From two excellent bars to a wine restaurant with Korean-ish dishes to a role-playing gaming headquarters with food, beers, and bread

by Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury Updated

There’s yet another exciting year in store for Austin diners for 2023. From two intriguing forthcoming bars from stellar Austin industry people to a wine restaurant with Korean-ish dishes to a role-playing gaming headquarters with food, beers, and bread to a New York-exported Irish bar, the city’s dining options continue to expand and grow.

A few projected openings are holdovers from 2022: Aaron Franklin and James Moody’s sandwich shop Uptown Sports Club, the expansion of Uchi’s casual Japanese Dallas restaurant Uchiba, chef Ling Qi Wu’s new Asian restaurants, and wine bar/restaurant Underdog.

Five restaurants have already opened this year, including one serving Mexican fusion ramen, a Latin American live-fire spot, and the latest spot from an acclaimed Austin Chinese chef.

Read on for 2023’s most exciting restaurant openings, listed in chronological order, plus a rundown of which restaurants have already opened. This guide will be updated as the year continues.

Holiday

Address: 5020 East Seventh Street, Govalle
Opening: Early Spring 2023

Three Austin industry vets — bar wizard Erin Ashford, chef Peter Klein, and John DiCicco — are opening a fanciful new bar in East Austin. From Ashford, expect agave, amaro, and gin cocktails, which they’re calling “fancies;” from Klein, look out for general thoughtful food; and from DiCicco and company, expect soft and lush vibes.

Underdog

Address: 1600 South First Street, Bouldin Creek
Opening: Late March/early April 2023

South Austin is getting a new wine restaurant and retail store courtesy of couple/partners sommelier Richard Hargreave (who is a Momofuku alum) and Claudia Lee. Wine-wise, expect biodynamic wines from smaller wine producers and winemakers. The menu will include dishes that pair well with wine with Korean tinges from chef de cuisine David Whalen (who recently worked at finer-dining restaurant Jeffrey’s) and consultant chef/partner Morgan McGlone (Australian hot chicken restaurant mini-chain Belles Hot, roast chicken restaurant Sunday Potts Point in Sydney. and he had been the chef de cuisine of Southern restaurant Husk’s Nashville location). Expect fried chicken, noodles served with uni and mentaiko (pollock roe), smoked eel terrine, and crispy potato-leek pancakes topped with caviar.

Uptown Sports Club

Address: 1200 East Sixth Street, East Sixth
Opening: Spring 2023

Barbecue great Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue is teaming up again with James Moody of the Mohawk (his partner in the Hot Luck festival) to open a neighborhood bar and sandwich shop in the long-vacant Uptown Sports building. The menu will focus on sandwiches like po’ boys, gumbo, and breakfast. Cocktails will come from Robert Björn Taylor. The space is being designed by lead designer and project manager Tenaya Hills, with drawings and collaboration by the ubiquitous Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, who also designed Franklin’s other collaboration restaurant, Asian smokehouse Loro.

A plate of saucy chicken and rice.
Khao man gai from P. Thai Khao Man Gai.
P. Thai Khao Man Gai

P. Thai Khao Man Gai

Address: 8557 Research Boulevard, North Austin
Opening: Spring 2023

Thai Kun chef Thai Changthong is opening a new counter-service food stall within Hong Kong Supermarket dedicated to Thai-style khao man gai, a chicken and rice dish. he’s making use of his mother’s own recipe, and there will be steamed chicken and fried chicken versions.

Day Dreamer

Address: 1708 East Sixth Street, East Sixth
Opening: Spring 2023

There’s a powerhouse hospitality team behind this forthcoming neighborhood bar — the partners come from East Austin patio cocktail spot Kitty Cohen’s, honky-tonk dive bar the White Horse, East Austin retro bar High Noon, and East Riverside bar Frazier’s. There will be hand-cranked cocktails from a Crawler Champion Shaker. Food-wise, there’s Allday Pizza, which will serve pies, slices, meatballs, and soft serve from two of the founders of Sammataro (this is Allday’s second location; see Flo’s below)

Vegan Nom/Barrett’s Coffee

Address: 111 North Loop Boulevard, North Loop
Opening: Spring 2023

This power restaurant duo is moving into the former Phara’s location in North Loop, teaming up to offer coffee drinks, breakfast tacos, cocktails, and new vegan entrees like mole wings in a fast-casual, all-day environment.

Tiny Grocer

Address: 4300 Speedway, Hyde Park
Opening: Summer 2023

The South Austin grocery store-slash-deli is opening a second location across the river. Owner Steph Steele is doing something different too: along with retail goods and foods, she’ll add a whole counter-service cafe with French comfort foods for dinner and weekend brunch.

The Dead Rabbit

Address: 204 East Sixth Street, Downtown
Opening: Fall 2023

Acclaimed New York Irish bar the Dead Rabbit is taking over the former B.D. Riley’s this spring. It’s known for Irish whiskies, Irish coffee, and a menu that includes fish and chips, Scotch eggs, and the like.

Ezov

Address: 2708 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly
Opening: Spring 2023

The Emmer & Rye team is opening a new Mediterranean restaurant with chef Bertie Richter (soon-to-be-closing TLV, Ladino in San Antonio) at the helm. The menu will draw from the Galilee region of Israel, and will also serve cocktails and wine. It’s opening in the former Pitchfork Pretty space.

La Popular

Address: 7415 Southwest Parkway, Building Five, Suite 100, West Oak Hill
Opening: Spring 2023

The Mexico City Mexican restaurant is opening its first American location right in Austin this year. Executive chef César de la Parra Coghlan’s menu will include lots of tacos (pastor, chicharrónes, milanesa), quesadillas, and gorditas, alongside a drinks list of tequilas, mezcals, and beers.

Uchiba

Address: 601 West Second Street, Downtown
Opening: Summer 2023

Austin’s well-known Japanese restaurant Uchi, run by chef Tyson Cole, is bringing its Dallas-based casual spin-off Uchiba into Austin (not to be confused with its other spin-off Uchiko) this year. The menu will include yakitori, and if the original location is any indication, dumplings, bao, and lots of sushi and sashimi.

Tiny Minotaur Tavern

Address: 2701 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly
Opening: Spring/Summer 2023

The really exciting role-playing gaming and dining pop-up is setting up shop with a permanent location, complete with a co-op food truck, bread from Dripping Springs bakery Abby Jane Bakeshop, beers from Central Machine Works, and areas for gameplay and workshops.

Bambino

Address: Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard, Govalle
Opening: Summer 2023

Austin Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro’s next trick is this pizzeria, focusing on pizza in the style of New York-meats-grandma pies, according to the team.

Murray’s

Address: 2316 Webberville Road, East Austin
Opening: Summer 2023

The Nickel City-Juniper teams are opening a new New York City-ish tavern this year. Named after co-partner Travis Tober’s grandmother (Murray was her maiden name), the bar will offer classic cocktails, including Rob Roys and frozen Brandy Alexanders, alongside go-to tavern pub food.

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Address: 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, South Lamar
Opening: Fall 2023

Nashville hot chicken spot Hattie B’s is moving into the former Maria’s Taco Xpress on South Lamar. It will serve its signature spicy fried chicken in sandwiches and platters along with desserts (banana pudding, cobblers), and cocktails (like boozy slushies).

Ling Wu at the Grove

Address: 2625 Denali Summit Pass, Rosedale
Opening: 2023

Chef Ling Qi Wu — of Chinese restaurants Lin Asian Bar and Qi, is opening her fifth Austin restaurant sometime this year. This one will focus on lighter Asian cuisine with locally sourced ingredients.

A bar cart at a restaurant.
Luminaire.
Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin

Already Opened in 2022

Luminaire & Las Bis

Address: 721 Congress Avenue, Downtown
Opening Date: February 1, 2023

Six-time James Beard Award nominee Steve McHugh, of San Antonio’s Cured, opened a restaurant and bar in the new Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin hotel. It serves seasonal Texas fare and charcuterie, while rooftop bar Las Bis offers another place to grab a cocktail with skyline views.

Ling Wu Asian Restaurant

Address: 7415 Southwest Parkway, Lantana Place
Opening Date: February 15, 2023

Chef Wu’s fourth restaurant opened with an overarching Chinese menu with East and Southeast Asian influences for lunch, dinner, and weekend dim sum.

Ember Kitchen & Subterra Agave Bar

Address: 800 West Cesar Chavez Street, Seaholm
Opening Date: February 15, 2023 (the bar opened on February 1)

The Latin American live-fire restaurant from Austin hospitality financial startup InKind debuted, taking over the former Boiler Nine space in Seaholm. The menu, led by Nayely Castillo with consultation by Puerto Rican chef María Mercedes Grubb, includes sopes with caviar, fried tamal ahogada, and loads of meats and vegetables with accompanying sauces.

Ramen del Barrio

Address: 1700 Parmer Lane, Scofield Farms
Opening Date: February 17, 2023

This Mexican fusion ramen spot opened within Hana World Market in North Austin. Owner Christopher Krinsky initially found success serving ramen out of his garage, and he offers dishes like menudo ramen.

Flo’s Wine Bar & Bottle Shop

Address: 3111 West 35th Street, Tarrytown
Opening Date: March 1, 2023

Two friends — Flo Clemons and Adair Belisle — opened their perfect neighborhood hang with this wine bar-slash-bottle shop. The long wine list is available for to-go bottles and on-site drinking by bottle or glass. Also on deck is the first location of Allday Pizza, boasting pies and slices, along with salads, meatballs, and soft-serve gelato.

A restaurant bar and counter with green tiles and dark wood shelving.
Flo’s.
Mackenzie Smith Kelley

Update, March 9, 11:33 a.m.: This guide, originally published on January 10, has been updated to include new details and restaurants.

