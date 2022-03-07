The 11 Best Food-Related Films at SXSW 2022

South by Southwest (SXSW) is a conference with many, many components, and movies happen to be a major element of the sprawling festival. With that in mind, Eater sorted through the 130+ films, documentaries, and shorts on the lineup to highlight the best movies related to food cultures that would be of interest. There’s a documentary about chef José Andrés’s global nonprofit World Central Kitchen, Texas director Richard Linklater’s Houston-set movie about space travel, and a film about a rare Pez dispenser heist.

Everything is listed in chronological order based on its SXSW premiere date

This short film follows protagonist Nelly who works as a street vendor to support her elderly father and herself. As the story progresses, Nelly takes a chance that could either improve her financial situation or ruin everything she’s been working towards.

Premiere: Saturday, March 12, 2:15 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

Additional Screenings: Wednesday, March 16, 12:15 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar; available to watch online with SXSW badge login from Sunday, March 13, 9 a.m. to Monday, March 21, 9 a.m.

A selection for the Texas High School Shorts Program, Gone is about a farming community in Pflugerville, facing the threat of having their land bought out from under them by developers.

Premiere: Saturday, March 12, 2:45 p.m. at Rollins Theatre at the Long Center

Additional Screenings: Saturday, March 19, 12 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar; available to watch online with SXSW badge login from Sunday, March 13, 9 a.m. to Monday, March 21, 9 a.m.

Another Texas High School Shorts Program selection, Spud features a story of two roommates whose microwave can transform anything into a potato. Something sinister lurks within this seemingly magical appliance.

Premiere: Saturday, March 12, 2:45 p.m. at Rollins Theatre at the Long Center

Additional Screenings: Saturday, March 19, 12 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar; available to watch online with SXSW badge login from Sunday, March 13, 9 a.m. to Monday, March 21, 9 a.m.

This movie is about a man determined to track down a secret factory and, in turn, a collection of rare, valuable Pez dispensers, which could save his family from debt. Adventure ensues.

Premiere: Saturday, March 12, 3:45 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

Additional Screenings: 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 13 at Violet Crown; 9:15 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar; available to watch online with SXSW badge login from Sunday, March 13, 9 a.m. to Tuesday, March 15, 9 a.m.

Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza co-star in this movie about an Italian restaurant chain manager who wins a chance to go to Italy to attend an educational immersion program. The trip, which was initially intended as a romantic getaway, eventually nosedives into something resembling pandemonium.

Premiere: Saturday, March 12, 6:15 p.m. at Zach Theatre

Additional Screenings: Tuesday, March 15, 4:15 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar; Wednesday, March 16, 4 p.m. at Rollins Theatre at the Long Center; available to watch online with SXSW badge login from Sunday, March 13, 9 a.m. to Tuesday, March 15, 9 a.m.

A couple decides to reinvent themselves after moving to Los Angeles, only to have their new personas put to the ultimate test when faced with a complicated task: composting.

Premiere: Sunday, March 13, 2:15 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

Additional Screenings: Thursday, March 17, 12 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar; available to watch online with SXSW badge login from Monday, March 14, 9 a.m. to Sunday, March 20, 9 a.m.

Richard Linklater is a quintessential Texan director, with movies like Dazed and Confused, Slacker, and Boyhood set in various locations across the Lone Star State. His latest project centers on the 1969 lunar landing and is told from the perspectives of a kid growing up in Houston who dreams of space travel and the astronaut and mission control involved with the space mission. Like his other Texas-set films, this movie’s likely to feature a few recognizable businesses, restaurants, and city landmarks.

Premiere: Sunday, March 13, 8 p.m. at Paramount Theatre; not available for online screening

Additional Screenings: Saturday, March 19, 12 p.m. at AFS Cinema

Set in the California Wine Country, a couple stuck in a boring routine answer a group of rich strangers’ mysterious invite, and wind up in a series of wild situations with their new acquaintances at a Sonoma chateau.

Premiere: Monday, March 14, 11:30 a.m. at Zach Theatre

Additional Screenings: Wednesday, March 16, 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Violet Crown; available to watch online with SXSW badge login from Tuesday, March 15, 9 a.m. to Thursday, March 17, 9 a.m.

This documentary is about Cambodian American director David Siev’s family and the fight to keep their Michigan restaurant in business against the odds, which include a pandemic, anti-Asian racism, neo-Nazis, and generational trauma.

Premiere: Monday, March 14, 12:30 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

Additional Screenings: Tuesday, March 15, 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., at Violet Crown; Friday, March 18, 3 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar; available to watch online with SXSW badge login from Tuesday, March 15, 9 a.m. to Thursday, March 17, 9 a.m.

This animated short follows Liza who is running late for dinner with Franc, who is cooking up a delicious steak that has been marinating for several days.

Premiere: Monday, March 14, 8 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

Additional Screenings: Wednesday, March 16, 3 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar; available to watch online with SXSW badge login from Tuesday, March 15, 9 a.m. to Monday, March 21, 9 a.m.

The documentary, directed by Ron Howard, follows renowned chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen (WCK), chronicling the organization’s humanitarian efforts over the last decade. The film will highlight Andrés and WCK’s mission to feed people (as the title suggests) who’ve been affected by life-altering natural and social disasters.

Premiere: Saturday, March 19, 3:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre

Additional Screenings: Available to watch online with SXSW badge login from Sunday, March 20, 9 a.m. to Monday, March 21, 9 a.m.