The 10 Best Food-Related Films at SXSW 2023

South by Southwest (SXSW) has a little something for everybody. Into the tech industry? Hit up one of the many panels. A fashionista? Sorry, there’s not much programming for that, but you’re sure to catch some remarkable street style throughout the weeks. A fan of live music? Well, that’s what the giant festival was created for, so you’re in luck. After that, movies are perhaps the conference’s second biggest component.

Eater sifted through the lineup’s 100+ narrative, documentary, animated, and short films, and television shows to highlight the best ones related to food cultures. There’s Texan actor Eva Longoria’s feature-length directorial debut, a film about an immigrant working at a fortune cookie factory, a pilot about a magical refrigerator, and a documentary about food culture during the pandemic starring celebrated food writer, Ruth Reichl.

Everything is listed in chronological order based on its SXSW premiere date.

Longoria’s feature directorial debut follows the story of Richard Montañez, a Mexican-American man who claims he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos for Frito Lay. The veracity of his claims is disputed. Even if Montañez got caught red dust-handed fudging the truth, this wouldn’t be the first biopic that wasn’t completely accurate — Christian Bale once played an Egyptian named Moses. Longeria is also speaking at the festival ahead of the screening.

Premiere: Saturday, March 11, 3:15 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress Avenue, Downtown

Additional Screenings: None

How to Watch: Available in person for SXSW badgeholders

Directed by Babak Jalali, Fremont stars Anaita Wali Zada as an Afghan immigrant who works at a fortune cookie factory in San Francisco and suffers from insomnia. This independent film shot in black and white also stars everyone’s favorite television chef, The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White.

Premiere: Saturday, March 11, 6:45 p.m. at Violet Crown Cinema, 434 West Second Street, Downtown

Additional Screenings: Saturday, March 11, 7:15 p.m. at Violet Crown Cinema; Sunday, March 12, 8:15 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse, 1120 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker; Monday, March 13, 7:00 p.m. at Violet Crown Cinema; Monday, March 13, 7:30 p.m. at Violet Crown Cinema

How to Watch: Available in person for SXSW badgeholders

This animated short is about crickets at an insect food farm who are prepared for food. However, one cricket has plans to escape.

Premiere: Saturday, March 11, 8:45 p.m. at the Rollins Theatre at the Long Center, 701 West Riverside Drive, Bouldin Creek

Additional Screenings: Wednesday, March 15, 3:00 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

How to Watch: Available in person for SXSW badgeholders

This animated comedy short is about a sandwich cat that claims it’s an alien that swapped minds with a man named David’s cat. The alien/cat/sandwich says he’ll observe David for a day to determine whether or not to destroy humanity.

Premiere: Saturday, March 11, 8:45 p.m. at the Rollins Theatre at the Long Center, 701 West Riverside Drive, Bouldin Creek

Additional Screenings: Wednesday, March 15, 3:00 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

How to Watch: Available in person for SXSW badgeholders

Linh is a Vietnamese single mother who has assimilated into America. But one day, her father visits and insists on cooking a traditional Vietnamese meal. This animated short film sees her questioning if she’s left too much of her culture behind.

Premiere: Saturday, March 11, 8:45 p.m. at the Rollins Theatre at the Long Center, 701 West Riverside Drive, Bouldin Creek

Additional Screenings: Wednesday, March 15, 3:00 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

How to Watch: Available in person for SXSW badgeholders

In this television pilot, two friends who work at a restaurant are sick of the way their lives are headed. Then one day, they get delivered Marvin, a magical fridge.

Premiere: Saturday, March 12, 5:15 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse, 1120 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker

Additional Screenings: Thursday, March 16, 11:45 a.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

How to Watch: Available in person for SXSW badgeholders

Directed by Laura Gabbert, Food and Country follows esteemed food writer and critic, Ruth Reichl, as she talks to farmers, fisherpeople, chefs, and restauranteurs across America during the beginning of the pandemic. What the feature-length documentary promises to unpack is how COVID-19 impacted these professions, the country’s stark and growing divide, and how the culture of food intersects with it all.

Premiere: Monday, March 13, 11:00 a.m. at the Rollins Theatre at the Long Center, 701 West Riverside Drive, Bouldin Creek

Additional Screenings: Tuesday, March 14, 11:15 a.m. at Violet Crown Cinema; Tuesday, March 14, 11:45 a.m. at Violet Crown Cinema; Saturday, March 18, 5:30 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

How to Watch: Available in person for SXSW badgeholders

This entry in the Texas Shorts Competition features Nolvia Castillo, an immigrant from Chiriqui, Guatemala, and captures a day in the life of her delivering produce as part of a food distribution program by Go Austin/Vamos Austin and Urban Roots Farm. In the film, Ai Vuong, one of La Cosecha’s producers, rides along with Nolvia, as they reflect on their shared experience as immigrants.

Premiere: Friday, March 10, 5:00 p.m. at the Rollins Theatre at the Long Center, 701 West Riverside Drive, Bouldin Creek

Additional Screenings: Tuesday, March 14, 11:30 a.m. at the Rollins Theatre at the Long Center

How to Watch: Available in person for SXSW badgeholders

Taking place in the distant past of 2006, When You Left Me On That Boulevard sees teenager, Ly, “going out for a walk” with her cousins and smelling like weed on Thanksgiving day. What ensues in this Texas short is Ly dealing with a wishy-washy romance and family gossip, all while so high she could eat a star.

Premiere: Friday, March 10, 5:00 p.m. at the Rollins Theatre at the Long Center, 701 West Riverside Drive, Bouldin Creek

Additional Screenings: Tuesday, March 14, 11:30 p.m. at the Rollins Theatre at the Long Center

How to Watch: Available in person for SXSW badgeholders

Two Turkish-American teenagers decide to fast for Ramadan for the first time, but their parents have left these traditions behind in Turkey. That doesn’t stop Özlem and Ada’s plan, even if they have to hide their grumbling stomachs from their parents.

Premiere: Friday, March 11, 5:30 p.m. at the Rollins Theatre at the Long Center, 701 W Riverside Drive

Additional Screenings: Wednesday, March 15, 3:15 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse, 1120 South Lamar Boulevard

How to Watch: Available in person for SXSW badgeholders

