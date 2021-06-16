What to Eat and Drink at Austin FC’s Soccer Stadium, Q2

Major League Soccer kicks off its sports season in February. And, luckily, Austin’s only professional sports team, Austin FC, is part of the national soccer league. Their shiny stadium, Q2 up in the North Burnet neighborhood at 10414 McKalla Place, where there are plenty of good food and drinks within and outside of the venue.
In line with the city ethos, Q2’s concessions celebrate local restaurants, trucks, and food businesses, under the guidance of chef Sam Boisjoly and the stadium’s hospitality company, 512 Food Co. Naturally, there’s barbecue (Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ pitmaster had played soccer himself), plentiful tacos (Taco Flats, OneTaco, the aforementioned Valentina’s), and local beers (many from breweries found in the same neighborhood), all rounded out by reliable stadium classics: hot dogs, burgers, nachos, and peanuts.
Austin FC’s first home game is on Saturday, February 24 against the Minnesota United FC.
Tips and Protocols
- The stadium gates open to ticket holders 90 minutes before kickoff.
- The entire stadium is cashless, so payments take the form of credit and debit cards or through the official Austin FC/Q2 apps (Apple, Google). Cash can be converted into a Netspend card through guest services.
- There’s a limit of two alcoholic beverage purchases per person per sale.
- Alcohol sales stop 80 minutes into game time.
- People are not able to bring in or take out alcoholic beverages.
- There are Yeti water stations and water fountains throughout the stadium, free of charge.
- Most bags — minus small purses, medical, and childcare-related ones — are banned.
- Tailgating outside the stadium isn’t allowed.
Best Bets for Food at Q2
Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ
The revered barbecue Tex-Mex restaurant represents the best of Austin from pitmaster and soccer fan Miguel Vidal. The short and sweet menu includes the mesquite smoked beef shank torta with a tomatillo avocado crema, salsa, and pico de gallo.
Where: Section 137
OneTaco
The growing Austin taco chain from Tony Avila and Axel Beverido focuses on quality corn tortillas. The restaurant will serve up a special taco per game, alongside cauliflower tacos and tostadas yucateca with cochinita pibil.
Where: Sections 122 and 131
T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs
Miguel Kaiser and Zulma Nataren’s Austin food truck honors the namesake dish from Sonora, Mexico, which became popular in Arizona. The Sonoran hot dogs consist of the wiener wrapped in bacon and loaded with beans, onions, tomatoes, and lots of condiments (getting everything is referred to as “con todo,” which is Spanish for “with all”). The ATXC Sonora Dog is a beef hot dog with beans, tomatoes, onions, a jalapeno sauce, and mayonnaise.
Where: Section 120
Bao’d Up
The growing fast-casual Asian restaurant from chef and owner Ting Li set up within the stadium. On deck is its signature bao, which makes for great stadium fare since the steamed buns are very portable. There’s the vegan creamy veggie with broccoli, cabbage, edamame and a vegan cheese; as well as teriyaki chicken, brisket, and pork.
Where: Section 101
Bao’d Up
The growing fast-casual Asian restaurant from chef and owner Ting Li set up within the stadium. On deck is its signature bao, which makes for great stadium fare since the steamed buns are very portable. There’s the vegan creamy veggie with broccoli, cabbage, edamame and a vegan cheese; as well as teriyaki chicken, brisket, and pork.
Where: Section 101
Shawarma Point
The Austin Mediterranean food truck is set up at the stadium, from founder Faraz Vohra. This means halal meats like beef and lamb gyros, pita, and hummus. There’s also a vegan tabbouleh.
Where: Section 127
Little Patagonia
Brand-new to Austin, this Argentinean food spot (which will be opening a physical restaurant somewhere in the city) is dishing out flavorful spicy empanadas with meats and vegetables (think brisket, chicken, spinach) as well as the fun choripan sandwich.
Where: Section 123
What to Drink at Q2
PointsBet Sports Bar
The indoor beer hall with air conditioning will pour out a lot of local draft beers, including a bunch from its neighboring breweries. This means Austin favorites like Celis Brewery’s white, Austin Beerworks’ Pearl Snap, Live Oak Brewery’s hefeweizen, Pinthouse Pizza’s Electric Jellyfish, Austin Eastciders’ pineapple cider, St. Elmo Brewing Company’s Carl kolsch, Meanwhile Brewing’s lager, and much more. The windows don’t face into the stadium, but there are plentiful television screens that will show the action live, plus arcade games. The hall will be open three hours before kickoff, as well as after games conclude.
Where: Section 200, accessible via stairs and an elevator near the northeast gate and stairs within the merchandise store.
ATX MRKT & Austin City Goods
Both grab-and-go markets share a great lineup of local canned beers, including Austin Beerworks, Zilker Brewing Co., (512) Brewing Company, and Independence Brewing Co.. There are other drinks from local companies too, like canned sparkling water from Waterloo. There are self-checkout kiosks with staffers around to help.
Where: The ATX MRKT stand is at section 127, and the Austin City Goods at section 104.
Margaritas
It’s not an Austin event without margaritas, and multiple concessions and bars offer frozen lime margaritas.
Where: OneTaco at sections 122 and 131, Kerbey Lane at section 136, Taco Flats at 137, Michelob Ultra Bar at sections 126 and 312, and Austin Table at section 137.
Section-by-Section Dining Guide
Level One
Bao’d Up
Section 101
(See “Best Bets for Food”) The Austin mini-chain’s stadium location will serve up bao stuffed with meats or vegetables.
Grilllove
Section 101
One of the official concession stands from 512 Food Co. sells general stadium dishes, like burgers, vegan burgers, chicken tenders, fries, and drinks.
Good Pop
El Mercado at section 102, Yuengling Flight at section 104, Heineken at section 119, JWO at section 127, and ATX FC shop at section 309
The Austin-based popsicle company will will frozen sweets, including the green “verde” pop.
El Mercado
Section 102
The grab-and-go market with drinks and ready-to-eat snacks, candy, and all sorts of drinks. There are self-checkout services with staffers around to help.
Munchies
Section 103
The stadium restaurant offers loads of hot dogs, Slovacek’s sausages, pretzels, popcorns, and drinks.
Yuengling Flight
Section 104
The bar serves up flights of the New England beer.
DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks
Sections 105 and 122
This chain, an “official pizza partner” of the stadium, will fire up pepperoni rolls and ginormous cheese or pepperoni pizza slices.
Nachos Stand
Sections 106 and between 133 and 134
It’s right there in the name, plus peanuts, beers, water, and sodas.
Easy Tiger
Sections 107 and 120
The Austin mini-chain is focusing on its classic game day combination: a giant soft pretzel paired with beer cheese sauce.
CM Smokehouse
Section 119
The Austin barbecue truck’s stadium offerings are smoked meat sandwiches, plus peanuts, water, soda, and beers.
T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs
Section 120
(See “Best Bets for Food”) The Austin food truck will sling its namesake bacon-wrapped hot dog.
Casa Chapala
Section 121
The Austin Mexican restaurant will set up shop with red and green beef chili tortas, chicken quesadillas, and quesabirrias.
OneTaco
Sections 122 and 131
(See “Best Bets for Food”) The Austin taco restaurant will serve up tortas, tostadas, and tacos.
Little Patagonia
Section 123
(See “Best Bets for Food”) The new-to-Austin Argentinian spot will have empanadas and sandwiches.
Slovacek’s
Section 123
The Czech barbecue and kolache shop in West, Texas, is bringing its sausages to the soccer stadium. Its franks are also available throughout the stadium at other markets and bars.
Kerbey Lane
Section 126
The Austin diner chain is manning the stadium’s queso fountain, which will offer its three signature cheese dips. There’s also nachos and a vegan iteration.
Shawarma Point
Section 127
(See “Best Bets for Food”) The Austin food truck will offer halal meats like lamb and beef plus pita, hummus, and falafels.
ATX MRKT
Section 127
(See “Best Bets for Drinks”) The grab-and-go market with drinks, local canned beers, sparkling water and seltzers, wine, etc. There are self-checkout services with staffers around to help.
Eastside Eats
Section 128
The stadium restaurant is all about hot dogs, Slovacek’s sausages, pretzels, snacks, and drinks.
Oak Hill Grill
Between sections 129 and 130
Another stadium operation, this one focused on burgers and vegan ones, fries, and chicken tenders.
Sweet Spot Ice Cream
Section 133
Also in the name!
Pluckers Wing Bar
Between sections 134 and 135
The Austin restaurant chain will serve up its signature chicken wings drenched in various sauces, pickles, and fries.
Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ
Section 137
(See “Best Bets for Food”) The Austin barbecue and Tex-Mex truck slings barbecue-loaded tacos and sandwiches.
Black’s BBQ
Section 137
One of Central Texas’s most important barbecue restaurants is set up at the stadium, dishing out smoked meats like brisket, pulled pork, and sausages.
The Austin Table
Section 137
The stadium restaurant will offer New American takes on corn dogs such as shishito and elote ones, as well as mac and cheese like pulled pork, snacks, and drinks.
Food Co. Verde Vegan 512
Section 137
A restaurant for those seeking vegan dishes.
Level Two
PointsBet Sports Bar
Section 200
(See “Best Bets for Drinks”) The indoor beer hall features plentiful draft beer.
Level Three
Taco Flats
Section 312
The Austin Mexican restaurant mini-chain is dishing out its Mexico City-styled tacos with meats and vegetables. This includes smoked birria tacos, queso, and frozen margaritas.
ATX Doghouse
Section 314
The stadium restaurant serves up hot dogs, Slovacek’s sausages, snacks, and drinks.
Level Four
Bulleit Bar
Section 410
The Kentucky whiskey company operates the deck bar at the stadium with a full bar service, plus the Hilltop Nacho stand with nachos (duh), Slovacek’s sausages, and sandwiches.
Throughout the Stadium
Various Bars
The various bars throughout the stadium range from kiosks to grab-and-go canned beer spots to full bars. Find the Michelob Ultra bars with draft and canned beers (sections 126 and 313), Crown Royal with canned cocktails and draft beer (sections 108 and 119), one from Houston-based brewery Karbach Brewing Co. (section 101), and Ketel One’s canned cocktails (section 133).
Exclusive Areas
Captain Morgan Club
First level, near the southwest and northwest gates
The beverage brand is Austin FC’s spirits partner. The area is open only to Captain Morgan Club ticket holders.
Lexus Club
First level, entry near Sections 109 and 118
The indoor private lounge features pizza, tacos a la plancha, taquitos, baked goods, and a carving station inspired by Hill Country barbecue joints. The area is open only to Lexus Club ticket holders.
Q2 Field Club
Field level, entry through the VIP Lobby
The club will feature food and drinks. The area is open only to Q2 Field Club ticket holders.
Outside of the Stadium
H-E-B Plaza
North of the stadium outside of northeast gates
The outdoor area is open to the general public before games.
Live Oak Park
East of the stadium
The park will feature drinks and food trucks.
Related Austin Austin FC and Q2 Maps
- Where to Grab a Beer Near Austin FC Stadium Q2: A map highlighting the best breweries found around the Q2 Stadium.
- Where to Eat Around Austin FC Stadium Q2: The best restaurants and food trucks within the vicinity of the stadium for pre- and post-game meals and snacks.
- The Best Bars and Restaurants for Watching Austin FC Games: For those who didn’t score game tickets, these are the best Austin FC watch parties at local restaurants, bars, and breweries.