What to Eat and Drink at Austin FC’s Soccer Stadium, Q2

Major League Soccer kicks off its sports season in February. And, luckily, Austin’s only professional sports team, Austin FC, is part of the national soccer league. Their shiny stadium, Q2 up in the North Burnet neighborhood at 10414 McKalla Place, where there are plenty of good food and drinks within and outside of the venue.

In line with the city ethos, Q2’s concessions celebrate local restaurants, trucks, and food businesses, under the guidance of chef Sam Boisjoly and the stadium’s hospitality company, 512 Food Co. Naturally, there’s barbecue (Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ pitmaster had played soccer himself), plentiful tacos (Taco Flats, OneTaco, the aforementioned Valentina’s), and local beers (many from breweries found in the same neighborhood), all rounded out by reliable stadium classics: hot dogs, burgers, nachos, and peanuts.

Austin FC’s first home game is on Saturday, February 24 against the Minnesota United FC.

Tips and Protocols

The stadium gates open to ticket holders 90 minutes before kickoff.

The entire stadium is cashless, so payments take the form of credit and debit cards or through the official Austin FC/Q2 apps (Apple, Google). Cash can be converted into a Netspend card through guest services.

There’s a limit of two alcoholic beverage purchases per person per sale.

Alcohol sales stop 80 minutes into game time.

People are not able to bring in or take out alcoholic beverages.

There are Yeti water stations and water fountains throughout the stadium, free of charge.

Most bags — minus small purses, medical, and childcare-related ones — are banned.

Tailgating outside the stadium isn’t allowed.

Best Bets for Food at Q2

The revered barbecue Tex-Mex restaurant represents the best of Austin from pitmaster and soccer fan Miguel Vidal. The short and sweet menu includes the mesquite smoked beef shank torta with a tomatillo avocado crema, salsa, and pico de gallo.

Where: Section 137

The growing Austin taco chain from Tony Avila and Axel Beverido focuses on quality corn tortillas. The restaurant will serve up a special taco per game, alongside cauliflower tacos and tostadas yucateca with cochinita pibil.

Where: Sections 122 and 131

Miguel Kaiser and Zulma Nataren’s Austin food truck honors the namesake dish from Sonora, Mexico, which became popular in Arizona. The Sonoran hot dogs consist of the wiener wrapped in bacon and loaded with beans, onions, tomatoes, and lots of condiments (getting everything is referred to as “con todo,” which is Spanish for “with all”). The ATXC Sonora Dog is a beef hot dog with beans, tomatoes, onions, a jalapeno sauce, and mayonnaise.

Where: Section 120

The growing fast-casual Asian restaurant from chef and owner Ting Li set up within the stadium. On deck is its signature bao, which makes for great stadium fare since the steamed buns are very portable. There’s the vegan creamy veggie with broccoli, cabbage, edamame and a vegan cheese; as well as teriyaki chicken, brisket, and pork.

Where: Section 101

The Austin Mediterranean food truck is set up at the stadium, from founder Faraz Vohra. This means halal meats like beef and lamb gyros, pita, and hummus. There’s also a vegan tabbouleh.

Where: Section 127

Little Patagonia

Brand-new to Austin, this Argentinean food spot (which will be opening a physical restaurant somewhere in the city) is dishing out flavorful spicy empanadas with meats and vegetables (think brisket, chicken, spinach) as well as the fun choripan sandwich.

Where: Section 123

What to Drink at Q2

PointsBet Sports Bar

The indoor beer hall with air conditioning will pour out a lot of local draft beers, including a bunch from its neighboring breweries. This means Austin favorites like Celis Brewery’s white, Austin Beerworks’ Pearl Snap, Live Oak Brewery’s hefeweizen, Pinthouse Pizza’s Electric Jellyfish, Austin Eastciders’ pineapple cider, St. Elmo Brewing Company’s Carl kolsch, Meanwhile Brewing’s lager, and much more. The windows don’t face into the stadium, but there are plentiful television screens that will show the action live, plus arcade games. The hall will be open three hours before kickoff, as well as after games conclude.

Where: Section 200, accessible via stairs and an elevator near the northeast gate and stairs within the merchandise store.

ATX MRKT & Austin City Goods

Both grab-and-go markets share a great lineup of local canned beers, including Austin Beerworks, Zilker Brewing Co., (512) Brewing Company, and Independence Brewing Co.. There are other drinks from local companies too, like canned sparkling water from Waterloo. There are self-checkout kiosks with staffers around to help.

Where: The ATX MRKT stand is at section 127, and the Austin City Goods at section 104.

Margaritas

It’s not an Austin event without margaritas, and multiple concessions and bars offer frozen lime margaritas.

Where: OneTaco at sections 122 and 131, Kerbey Lane at section 136, Taco Flats at 137, Michelob Ultra Bar at sections 126 and 312, and Austin Table at section 137.

Section-by-Section Dining Guide

Level One

Bao’d Up

Section 101

(See “Best Bets for Food”) The Austin mini-chain’s stadium location will serve up bao stuffed with meats or vegetables.

Grilllove

Section 101

One of the official concession stands from 512 Food Co. sells general stadium dishes, like burgers, vegan burgers, chicken tenders, fries, and drinks.

Good Pop

El Mercado at section 102, Yuengling Flight at section 104, Heineken at section 119, JWO at section 127, and ATX FC shop at section 309

The Austin-based popsicle company will will frozen sweets, including the green “verde” pop.

El Mercado

Section 102

The grab-and-go market with drinks and ready-to-eat snacks, candy, and all sorts of drinks. There are self-checkout services with staffers around to help.

Munchies

Section 103

The stadium restaurant offers loads of hot dogs, Slovacek’s sausages, pretzels, popcorns, and drinks.

Yuengling Flight

Section 104

The bar serves up flights of the New England beer.

DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks

Sections 105 and 122

This chain, an “official pizza partner” of the stadium, will fire up pepperoni rolls and ginormous cheese or pepperoni pizza slices.

Nachos Stand

Sections 106 and between 133 and 134

It’s right there in the name, plus peanuts, beers, water, and sodas.

Easy Tiger

Sections 107 and 120

The Austin mini-chain is focusing on its classic game day combination: a giant soft pretzel paired with beer cheese sauce.

CM Smokehouse

Section 119

The Austin barbecue truck’s stadium offerings are smoked meat sandwiches, plus peanuts, water, soda, and beers.

T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs

Section 120

(See “Best Bets for Food”) The Austin food truck will sling its namesake bacon-wrapped hot dog.

Casa Chapala

Section 121

The Austin Mexican restaurant will set up shop with red and green beef chili tortas, chicken quesadillas, and quesabirrias.

OneTaco

Sections 122 and 131

(See “Best Bets for Food”) The Austin taco restaurant will serve up tortas, tostadas, and tacos.

Little Patagonia

Section 123

(See “Best Bets for Food”) The new-to-Austin Argentinian spot will have empanadas and sandwiches.

Slovacek’s

Section 123

The Czech barbecue and kolache shop in West, Texas, is bringing its sausages to the soccer stadium. Its franks are also available throughout the stadium at other markets and bars.

Kerbey Lane

Section 126

The Austin diner chain is manning the stadium’s queso fountain, which will offer its three signature cheese dips. There’s also nachos and a vegan iteration.

Shawarma Point

Section 127

(See “Best Bets for Food”) The Austin food truck will offer halal meats like lamb and beef plus pita, hummus, and falafels.

ATX MRKT

Section 127

(See “Best Bets for Drinks”) The grab-and-go market with drinks, local canned beers, sparkling water and seltzers, wine, etc. There are self-checkout services with staffers around to help.

Eastside Eats

Section 128

The stadium restaurant is all about hot dogs, Slovacek’s sausages, pretzels, snacks, and drinks.

Oak Hill Grill

Between sections 129 and 130

Another stadium operation, this one focused on burgers and vegan ones, fries, and chicken tenders.

Sweet Spot Ice Cream

Section 133

Also in the name!

Pluckers Wing Bar

Between sections 134 and 135

The Austin restaurant chain will serve up its signature chicken wings drenched in various sauces, pickles, and fries.

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ

Section 137

(See “Best Bets for Food”) The Austin barbecue and Tex-Mex truck slings barbecue-loaded tacos and sandwiches.

Black’s BBQ

Section 137

One of Central Texas’s most important barbecue restaurants is set up at the stadium, dishing out smoked meats like brisket, pulled pork, and sausages.

The Austin Table

Section 137

The stadium restaurant will offer New American takes on corn dogs such as shishito and elote ones, as well as mac and cheese like pulled pork, snacks, and drinks.

Food Co. Verde Vegan 512

Section 137

A restaurant for those seeking vegan dishes.

Level Two

PointsBet Sports Bar

Section 200

(See “Best Bets for Drinks”) The indoor beer hall features plentiful draft beer.

Level Three

Taco Flats

Section 312

The Austin Mexican restaurant mini-chain is dishing out its Mexico City-styled tacos with meats and vegetables. This includes smoked birria tacos, queso, and frozen margaritas.

ATX Doghouse

Section 314

The stadium restaurant serves up hot dogs, Slovacek’s sausages, snacks, and drinks.

Level Four

Bulleit Bar

Section 410

The Kentucky whiskey company operates the deck bar at the stadium with a full bar service, plus the Hilltop Nacho stand with nachos (duh), Slovacek’s sausages, and sandwiches.

Throughout the Stadium

Various Bars

The various bars throughout the stadium range from kiosks to grab-and-go canned beer spots to full bars. Find the Michelob Ultra bars with draft and canned beers (sections 126 and 313), Crown Royal with canned cocktails and draft beer (sections 108 and 119), one from Houston-based brewery Karbach Brewing Co. (section 101), and Ketel One’s canned cocktails (section 133).

Exclusive Areas







Captain Morgan Club

First level, near the southwest and northwest gates

The beverage brand is Austin FC’s spirits partner. The area is open only to Captain Morgan Club ticket holders.

Lexus Club

First level, entry near Sections 109 and 118

The indoor private lounge features pizza, tacos a la plancha, taquitos, baked goods, and a carving station inspired by Hill Country barbecue joints. The area is open only to Lexus Club ticket holders.

Q2 Field Club

Field level, entry through the VIP Lobby

The club will feature food and drinks. The area is open only to Q2 Field Club ticket holders.

Outside of the Stadium

H-E-B Plaza

North of the stadium outside of northeast gates

The outdoor area is open to the general public before games.

Live Oak Park

East of the stadium

The park will feature drinks and food trucks.

