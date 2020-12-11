Find Takeout New Year’s Eve Meals From These Austin Restaurants

Maybe the thought of splurging for an Uber and a babysitter is just too much to fathom right now, or perhaps, like many of us, you’ve transformed your home into essentially an awesome gathering place during COVID that you never want to leave. No matter your reasons for staying home this New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of restaurants offering take-out dinners for those looking to ring in 2022 in their own dining room, like a festive Singaporean feast from Launderette, a mezze feast courtesy of Aba, or just some good old fashioned burgers from the Cavalier.

Check out our recommendations below, but for those feeling fancy, Eater also has a roundup of Austin restaurants offering decadent prix fixe meals and other New Year’s Eve dinners, as well as a list of parties to say goodbye to 2021.

Aba

1011 South Congress Avenue, Building 2, Suite 180, South Congress

Enjoy a mezze spread from South Austin Mediterranean eatery Aba. The at-home pick-up menu includes garlic hummus, whipped feta with persimmon, shrimp cocktail, salad, filet mignon with truffled potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts, and honey pie. Even better: the heat-and-eat meal comes with a sommelier-selected bottle of red, white, or rosé wine. All food is served cold with reheat instructions.

Price: $59.95, plus tax, per person for two, four, or six guests

Deadline: Tuesday, December 28

Pickup Date: Pick up or delivery on Friday, December 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How to Book: Online

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Road, Suite A, East Austin

New Orleans-meets-East Austin kitchen and dive bar the Cavalier is offering its usual Monday night two-for-one burger special specifically for New Year’s Eve. Set your base before your party from 5 to 10 p.m., and enjoy the fourth-pound all-beef patty, garden burger, or burger of the day available to-go or delivered. Booze can also be added.

Prices: Varies

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Date: Friday, December 31

How to Book: Online

Launderette

2115 Holly Street, Holly

The Holly hotspot is bringing back last year’s popular Asian pop-up, which is only available to-go. The menu is designed to be an “all-inclusive party-in-a-bag,” with a four-course Singaporean feast, cocktails, and plenty of merchandise, like caps, fake tattoos, and sparklers. There are two menus to choose from, serving two diners. Both include dishes like shrimp dumplings, satays, rendang short ribs, vanilla pandan jelly cake, and more. The second expanded one comes with caviar toast, lobster, and extra dessert.

Prices: $268 to $345

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Date: Friday, December 31, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

How to Book: Online

Osome

Indulge in some of the city’s freshest nigiri with a curated to-go box from the at-home sushi company. Instead of its regular experience where chef John Gocong sets up in private homes, he will craft the 30-piece nigiri box for diners to enjoy on New Year’s Eve.

Price: $200

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Instructions will be given upon preorder confirmation.

How to Book: Email sam@madeinatx.us

Southside Flying Pizza

Ring in 2022 with two large pizzas for only $20.22 (get it?) from the Austin pizza mini-chain. Order online or in-person to enjoy your pizzas for dine-in, take-out, or delivery on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Price: $20.22

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Friday, December 31 or Saturday, January 1

How to Book: Online

This guide will be updated leading up to New Year’s Eve on Friday, December 31. If there is an Austin restaurant/truck/bar/catering company offering New Year’s Eve preorders missing above, let Eater know through austin@eater.com.