Popular Mango-Focused Hong Kong Dessert Shop Is Coming to Austin

A very popular fast-casual mango dessert shop chain from Hong Kong is making its way into Austin this year. Hui Lau Shan will open in the Crestview neighborhood at 7020 Easy Wind Drive, Suite 150 starting sometime in the middle of May.

Hui Lau Shan focuses on Chinese-style desserts making use of mangos. This includes its signature dish — the mango chewy ball — which consists of pureed mangos, mango ice cream, and mango taopioca balls. The dessert’s available in several ways, such as a jumbo version, paired with black sticky rice or mango cystal jellies. Then other mango sweets and snacks include fresh iterations with other fruits, drinks, mochi, puddings, crisps, and pancakes. Non-mango items range from bird’s nests to radish cakes to chicken wings.

Hui Lau Shan started in the 1960s originally as an herbal tea shop that also sold jellies by Hui Chi-Yuk. It expanded with desserts and foods in the 1970s. It added what would lead into its main focus, the mango sago (a mango and coconut tapioca pudding) in 1992. Now, there are locations throughout East and Southeast Asia, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and America. Of the latter, there are shops in California, Las Vegas, Washington state, and Houston.

Running the Austin Hui Lau Shan are franchisees Jie Huang and Ricky Chen. “Growing up in Austin, I’ve seen firsthand the change in the food and beverage industry here as well as the growing representation and desire for Asian food,” Huang writes to Eater over email. “There is no dessert shop like Hui Lau Shan in Austin today.”

Hui Lan Shan’s Austin location is found in an area — Crestview and Highland — where the city’s pan-Asian food scene is constantly growing. It’s actually right next door to Houston-import Chinese restaurant Bamboo House, taking over the space that had been halal restaurant Shishman Grill (which relocated to 3301 Steck Avenue, Suite 106). Expect indoor dine-in areas and takeout orders that can be placed in person or online.