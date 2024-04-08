 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A New Austin Food Truck Asserts the Brilliance of a Classic Breakfast Sandwich

Eggman ATX is all about eggs, cheese, and meats on rolls

by Nadia Chaudhury
Someone holding up two halves of a breakfast sandwich.
The bacon-egg-cheese breakfast sandwich at Eggman ATX.
Eggman ATX
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

A new Austin food truck all about New York City-styled breakfast sandwiches opened in the earlier this past March. Eggman ATX is parked in the food truck court at 1311 South First Street in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood as of March 7.

Eggman takes its cues from delis and food carts in New York City, where owner Richard Tavetian grew up. It’s a classic New York food cart-styled menu with several breakfast sandwiches on rolls. There’s the egg-and-cheese; the sausage-egg-cheese with the Eggman sauce, which is supposed to taste sweet, tangy, and spicy; bacon-egg-cheese-sauce; and the large Big Mess with eggs, bacon, sausage, cheese, and sauce. Sides include topped home fries, black-and-white cookies from Bastrop bakery the Bearded Baking Company, and bags of chips. Drinks are simple — black coffee with optional milk and/or sugar, and retail orange juice, soda, and water.

As a born-and-raised New Yorker, Tavetian grew up eating breakfast sandwiches (his go-to is a bacon-egg-cheese on a roll with a pastry and hot coffee with cream). When he was younger, he learned to cook on his own — specializing in egg dishes — and, when he was a teenager, he worked at Burger King and then Outback Steakhouse as a server in college. He studied computer sciences, which led into jobs at various tech companies both in the city and outside of the state.

Someone holding up two halves of a breakfast sandwich with eggs, sauce, cheese, and meat.
The sausage-egg-cheese sandwich from Eggman ATX.
Eggman ATX

Tavetian was always been a business-minded person, and actually created the basic business plan for Eggman under the name Eggtopia in 2014 (inspired by the now-no-longer-fast-casual chain Potatopia, which was all about spuds). When he was living in Charleston for work, he visited Austin during a business trip in 2018, where he wasn’t impressed with the breakfast sandwich scene in the city. After getting laid off from two jobs in a row, he decided to move to Austin and open this food truck.

Eggman’s hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online or in person; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

Eggman ATX

1311 South First Street, Austin, Texas 78704 Visit Website

