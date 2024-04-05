Austin Restaurant Nixta Highlights the Salty-Sweet Beauty of Persian Brunches With New Pop-Up

Austin restaurant Nixta Taqueria embodies many different elements — it’s a Mexican restaurant, garden, wine bar, and taco-tasting menu spot. And now it’s adding something new to the lineup: a Persian brunch pop-up. Friendlys will showcase Iranian cuisine with Austin touches starting this spring.

“This is my love letter to the country of Iran,” says Nixta co-owner Sara Mardanbigi, who is Iranian American and is leading Friendlys. She sees the pop-up as showcasing the salty-sweet beauty of Iranian cuisine. “It’s just a story that hasn’t gotten the shine that it deserves,” she says.

So, with Friendlys, Mardanbigi and Nixta co-owner, chef, and husband Edgar Rico will offer what she describes as “cross-regional Iranian fare in the lens of first-generation Americans.” (See: Nixta’s mainstay dessert the sholeh zard — their Mexican and Persian rice pudding.)

Mardanbigi had been wanting to open a physical Persian cafe in Austin for some time. But after dealing with Nixta’s re-permitting issues, she didn’t have it in her to attempt to open a new restaurant. “In an ideal world, this would have been a full-scale restaurant,” she tells Eater, “but truth be told, this whole experience really killed my spirit.” However, she still knew she wanted to do something with the idea. “This was my glimmer of hope at the end of a dark tunnel,” she says once Nixta was finally able to fully reopen in late March.

Friendlys’ family-style menu will highlight Iranian flavor profiles: the sweet and the sour, the hot and the cold. “I’m a sucker for jams and pickles,” Mardanbigi says. She’s excited about offering Iranian jams, especially the carrot jam, her personal favorite. The first meal this weekend will include a black carrot-cardamom jam with ricotta.

“The other side of Iranian cooking is sour,” Mardanbigi says, best seen with the loghmeh platter (the name comes from the Farsi word for “a perfect bite”). It’ll include shoor, quick-pickled vegetables like cauliflower, jalapenos, carrots, and celery that add a saltiness; and torshi, thinly sliced and minced vegetables that “cut through a lot of the richness of the dishes,” she says. Rounding out the dish is zeytoon parvardeh, which stems from northern Iran, a dish of olives mixed with crushed walnuts and pomegranate seeds, plus herbs, radishes, and yogurt with shallots and garlic. It’s at once “super briny, soft, salty, sour, nutty,” she describes.

Since it’s brunch, Friendlys will serve Omelette Irooni, a Persian omelet. The tomatoes will be cooked down into a paste, served alongside soft-scrambled eggs and feta cheese. . Bread is also important, and it’ll be sourcing its barbari bread (a thick flatbread) from Houston Iranian bakery Bibi.

Serving kebabs is a given, especially since it’s Austin. “Texas is obviously barbecue, kebabs are Iranian barbecue,” says Mardanbigi. But for Nixta’s spin, it’ll swap chicken for quail that will be marinated in a saffron-turmeric-yogurt concoction served alongside saffron rice and charred tomatoes.

There will be an add-on special they’re calling the Sambook chickpea stew, which takes its inspiration from the aush e nokhot dish prevalent in the Iranian island of Qeshm. It’s a chickpea-saffron-tomato stew. The dessert will be a saffron tres leches with pistachios and rose.

Through the years, Mardanbigi, Rico, the team, and her family have been working on various dishes. TAnd if her family is in town, the restaurant sometimes offers Persian specials, such as her father’s kashk bademjan (a roasted eggplant dish), the beef kofteh torta her mother made, or an earlier iteration of the carrot jam made with her aunt, with bread from Comadre Panadería.

Mardanbigi wants Friendlys to feel like Iranian gatherings, referred to as mehmoonis. “There’s an abundance of love, care, and helping each other,” she describes. “The feeling that I’ve always loved about mehmoonis is that you feel so light and happy leaving a place, like, ‘Damn, I feel like they really saw me and they really took care of me in a way that I needed it but I didn’t know that I needed.’” And that’s how she wants people to feel after dining at Friendlys. There will be a tea service too.

The pop-up’s name honors the restaurant that Mardanbigi’s father ran in Arkansas. Her parents immigrated to America in the late 1970s, just before the Iranian Revolution, where they moved until they landed in the southern state. Mardanbigi describes her father as someone who “always been a very super gregarious guy [and] always loved food,” so he opened this cafe named — you’ve guessed it — Friendlys. There were two locations in northwest Arkansas in the 1990s, where he served an American cafe-styled menu, but added in Iranian specials like Persian omelets.

Decades later, when Mardanbigi and Rico traveled to Iran in early 2022, they and her father were visiting the city of Yazd. That’s where they happened upon a business named Friendly Cafe. To her, it was a sign.

Seeing the name again sparked something in Mardanbigi: “I feel like it’s such a perfect representation of — especially being an immigrant in this country — where you’re trying to figure out a name that Americans will come to that doesn’t seem like super quote-unquote foreign.” There was also the welcoming feeling she hopes people will feel, similar to Nixta: “You’re in a friendly place you’re going to be taken care of. It’s two immigrant children are trying to figure it out. So I just wanted to pay an homage to him.” It’s her mehmooni at Nixta.

The first Friendlys pop-up takes place on Sunday, April 7, but unfortunately, it’s already booked out. Mardanbigi foresees sticking to brunch for now, but that could change in the future. There is no set schedule or dates, but ideally, it’ll happen once a month.

