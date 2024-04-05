Texas Actor Jesse Plemons Enjoys Texas Beer in Shiner Bock Commercial

Texas-forever actor Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad’s Todd, two Martin Scorsese movies, and more importantly Friday Night Lights’ Landry) is the star of Shiner Beer’s latest commercial. The ad features the actor talking about going to a Texas bar and ordering a Texas beer as he uncaps and drinks a Shiner bottle and says hello to a puppy named Willie (the reference is obvious).

Remember that time he shadowed butchers at Austin’s Salt & Time to prep for his role on the second season of Fargo?

French Hmong brunch farmers market stand shutter

French Hmong farmers market stand Paris 13 is closing this month. It’ll serve at the Barton Creek Farmers Market on Saturdays from April 6 through April 27, and shutter after that. Mother-and-daughter duo Phay Ly and Maly Ly had to stop their business because it was “the best course of action [...] at this time,” as they wrote on Instagram. The stand is known for its brunch dishes like quiches and samosas.

Downtown nightclub replacement

The former Sellers bar on West Fourth Street in downtown Austin — which closed back in 2020, is now home to a new nightclub. Ética opened at 213 West Fourth Street in the Warehouse District sometime in February, hosting various theme parties and events.

New chile crisp alert

Austin restaurant Zoé Tong is getting into the retail chile crisp game with its new canned condiment available for sale at Crestview market Parker + Scott and the Zilker restaurant as of late March. (In related news, it turns out that David Chang’s Momofuku has been sending cease-and-desist letters to other restaurants and companies that make retail chile crisps with the words “chili crunch” and “chile crunch” in the names, as reported by Guardian.

Edible art competition

Austin art museum the Blanton’s annual bake-off challenge is back, where people recreate artworks from the collection in dessert forms. There are three categories — one for people under the age of 8, adult amateurs, and adult professionals. Entrees can be submitted through email at pr@blantonmuseum.org or on social media by tagging the museum on Facebook or Instagram or using the hashtag BlantonBakeOff. Entrees are being accepted until Wednesday, May 15, and then the open voting begins on Friday, May 17.

Chef shuffle

After San Antonio chef Steve McHugh left Austin hotel Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin in January, the hotel and its restaurants now have a new executive chef. Iain Reddick previously was the executive sous chef of the Driskill Hotel and held various roles at the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa in Florida (where he also had been the executive chef of its restaurant Shor). The dining spaces — formerly ground-floor restaurant Luminaire and rooftop bar Las Bis under McHugh — have been renamed 8th & Congress and the rooftop bar respectively.

Snacks-soccer partnership

Austin-based Mexican American food company Siete Foods is now an official partner of major league soccer team Austin FC. This means that the Austin team’s stadium Q2 will offer its products throughout the sporting space.

Coming doughnut attractions

Miami-based doughnut chain Salty Donut is going to be opening its second Austin location in the Domain Northside, as reported by Austin Business Journal. It’ll be found at 11501 Rock Rose starting in the fall. The company opened its first Austin location on South Congress in 2021.

More national food publication accolades for Austin restaurants

Food & Wine released its second Global Tastemaker Awards, where it asked food and travel journalists about the best places across the world. Austin made three appearances. First, New American wine restaurant Birdie’s and Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria placed at number four and number 17 on its list of the best restaurants in America. And then Travis Heights hotel bar Watertrade within the South Congress Hotel was named as one of its best bars in the country at number 16 and had its own profile highlighting its Kanpachi Dirty cocktail.

Tracking Austin restaurant and food events

East Austin bar and restaurant Uptown Sports Club is celebrating its first anniversary with a party this weekend. On deck will be food and drink specials ($5 gumbo, $7 to $10 burgers, half-off po’ boys), plus a crawfish boil (with Franklin Barbecue’s sausages) with jambalaya from Epicerie chef Sarah McIntosh and Lenoir chef Todd Duplechan. It takes place on Saturday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nonprofit the Texas Food & Wine Alliance is hosting its annual beef-centric Live Fire event next week. Participating chefs will feature beef-based bites, such as El Raval chef Laila Bazahmn’s short rib bossam, Garrison chef Jakub Czyszczon’s barbecue Akaushi tri-tip, and Houston restaurant Jūn chefs Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu’s brisket roti. There will be plentiful drinks, plus a food/drink popup by Austin bar Murray’s Tavern, a parrillada, and Neapolitan pizza from San Antonio chef Jason Dady. It takes place on Thursday, April 11 at Camp Mabry from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $125 for general admission or $175 for VIPs with early entry and access to the steakhouse section with special dishes..

The Field Guide Festival is happening again later this month, which focuses on pairing local farmers with local chefs, plus panels and discussions. New to the event this year will be a pizza happy hour and a vegetable omakase service by Boggy Creek Farm, which will feature 10-minute three-course vegetable sushi pieces. The festival benefits the Central Texas Food Bank. It takes place on Saturday, April 20 at Fiesta Garden from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $120 for adults 21 years and older, $60 for kids between the ages of 20 and 13, and free for children 12 years old and younger.

