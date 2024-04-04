‘Top Chef: Wisconsin’ Cheese Challenge Ends With Good and Poor Results for Austin Chefs

Top Chef Season 21 airs Wednesday nights on Bravo, and Eater Austin is recapping the home team’s progress in Wisconsin each week. In last week’s bar snack-themed Elimination Challenge, Amanda Turner of Southern restaurant Olamaie stuck around thanks to her pretzel-inspired dessert. However, Kévin D’Andrea of French bakery Foliepops narrowly avoided the ax after a disappointing trio of olive bites.

In Top Chef’s third episode, a juicy Quickfire earns D’Andrea some points, but the cheese-centric Elimination Challenge grates our nerves a bit.

The chefs make ‘cherry’ good dishes

The episode opens in the aftermath of last week’s elimination. Turner is in tears. D’Andrea pledges to focus on flavor going forward and win that $250,000. He also admits that American Top Chef is harder than the French version. USA! USA!

The next day, the kitchen is filled with baskets of cherries and, oddly, a bunch of tiny doors. “What the hell?” one of the chefs exclaims. “My question every day,” says host (and Arlo Grey chef/partner) Kristen Kish.

Kish welcomes Top Chef fan favorite Carla Hall and actress Clea DuVall to help introduce the Quickfire. Inspired by the famous cherries of Wisconsin’s Door County, each chef will open one of those tiny doors and get an unexpected ingredient to pair with the fruit.

Turner grabs yellow mustard (and it’s 365 by Whole Foods brand — we’re just racking in the Austin connections at this point). D’Andrea gets black garlic. To be honest, some of the other special ingredients aren’t that odd. Chocolate? Condensed milk? C’mon.

Turner serves the judges a cherry-glazed pork tenderloin with cherry and mustard mostarda. “Did it come together in the way that you hoped?” Duvall asks. Turner answers, “That’s a loaded question.”

D’Andrea presents beef tenderloin with pôele of cherries and black garlic. Relatably. Kish doesn’t know what pôele is. “Should I know?” she asks. D’Andrea explains it as a French phrase for sautéing things together.

Lest we forget about the third Austinite in the kitchen, Kish each week proves herself more adept at the hosting gig. She’s especially good at asking the chefs questions to get in their heads, like when she asks New York chef Rasika Venkatesa about the spice level of her dish. Right outta Padma Laksmi’s playbook.

The judges love D’Andrea’s dish, but Venkatesa wins with a plate of cippolini onions.

A curd to the wise: Beware the Top Chef Cheese Festival

This week’s Elimination Challenge celebrates “something Wisconsinites can’t live without,” Kish says. Finally: cheese.

The chefs must make dishes using one of the many cheeses on display. They’ll serve their bites to the judges and 100 dairy devotees at the inaugural Top Chef Cheese Festival. The crowd-favorite will win the challenge and immunity for next week.

D’Andrea gets triple cream Brie. “Of course, the Frenchie with the Brie,” he quips. Turner gets Mount Raclette.

Tensions seem higher than ever in the kitchen, where several chefs bicker over spills and slips. As they cook, Hall and judge Tom Colicchio make the rounds and discover that many contestants are preparing croquettes, including D’Andrea.

At the outdoor festival, things get gooey. D’Andrea’s Brie has started to melt in the heat. He decides to double-bread the croquettes, hoping that they don’t break in the fryer. That puts him behind on time, and as he struggles to serve festivalgoers, he turns on the charm to campaign for votes. “A little French kiss for Wisconsin,” he tells one guest.

It’s time to serve the judges. Turner plates a Mount Raclette arancini with Mornay-dijon sauce and fig-olive gremolata. Colicchio likes the Mornay move. Hall digs the French vibes of combining the cheese with figs and olives. Kish is happy that she cooked the rice properly.

D’Andrea serves Brie croquettes with Mornay, ham, and truffles. There’s no French connection here between the chef and the diners. The truffles overpower the cheese. Hall says the breading made the bite eggy and thick. Colicchio comes in hot by declaring it might be the worst croquette they’ve had so far.

D’Andrea spends a second week in the bottom

The votes are tallied, and the crowd loved Houston pitmaster Michelle Wallace’s coconut curry collard green saag with Pleasant Ridge Reserve cheese-potato fritter. She takes the win and immunity for next week.

Turner is safe, but D’Andrea is in the bottom three with Athens, Georgia-based chef Kenny Nguyen and Denver chef Manny Barella. Kish rubs salt in the wound: Not only did they serve the judges’ least favorite dishes, but the festival attendees also ranked them dead last.

That’s back-to-back weeks in the bottom for our hometown hero. D’Andrea is at a loss for words. Along with the breading fail, the judges didn’t get enough seasoning from his bite. D’Andrea wanted to lean into the pastoral setting and fry the Brie, he tells Simmons. But Colicchio isn’t buying it, saying the chef did a “terrible job highlighting the beautiful cheese.” Kish is sympathetic — she knows firsthand how Colicchio’s criticism can mess with your head.

We cross our fingers so tight they turn into string cheese. Nguyen is eliminated. D’Andrea looks a little surprised.

Austin still has two chefs in the game. Next week: a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired challenge and a double elimination.