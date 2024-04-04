Nickel City’s New East Austin Patio Bar Half Moon Is Opening Just in Time for the Eclipse

The team behind one of Austin’s best bars Nickel City and newer bar New York City-styled Murray’s Tavern is opening a brand-new patio bar this month. Half Moon will open in East Austin at 2316 Webberville Road — behind Murray’s actually — starting on Sunday, April 7.

Half Moon is supposed to feel like a “super patio hang,” per owner Travis Tober. The menu will be simple, including what it calls “fizzy cocktails” made with sotol, tequila, mezcal, and rum. “Everything’s super carbonated,” he says. “These cocktails are meant to be very, very crushable.” He’s eager about using a new Japanese cocktail system, the fashion draft highball tower, which, as he explains, “takes batched cocktails, throws it through a cold plate and then super-carbonates it up and it shoots it out like a draft system.”

Half Moon will also employ a choose-your-own daiquiri option that makes use of a flavor cube (a flavored syrup and citrus notes that are frozen) and two ounces of Flor de Caña rum that is then immersion-blended and mashed, creating an almost Slupree-like texture, as he describes. There’s also hand-squeezed Cuba Libres served with a miniature bottle of Mexican Coke. There will be two beer options, Hamm’s tallboy cans and Carta Blanca bottles, each for $4.

For Half Moon, Tober took inspiration from one of his favorite bars in Puerto Rico, La Factoría. The physical Austin bar took over what had been the patio of the address’s previous tenant Gourmand’s. This means playing uptempo music plus different-colored lights and a wall of candles. It’ll be dog-friendly, and there will be board games at hand. Eventually, Half Moon will offer a short food menu by chef Nic Yanes (who is the chef and co-partner of Murray’s too), which will include Caribbean-ish dishes.

Half Moon’s first day of service kicks off its monthly Sunday pig roast series. That’s where the team will offer free food on the first Sunday of every month. The first one is with smoker equipment company Mill Scale Metalworks, taking place from noon to 8 p.m.

Tober intentionally pegged Half Moon’s opening date to the big solar eclipse happening on Monday, April 8 because it just made sense. The name stems from the boat Henry Hudson traveled on when he and his team hit North America for the first time. Per this, it’ll host a daytime party on Monday, April 8 from noon to 5 p.m. with free eclipse glasses and a DJ.

Going forward, Half Moon’s hours will be from 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays, noon to midnight Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Murray’s opened in December 2023, taking over the indoor space of closed sandwich shop and bar Gourmands, by co-partners Tober and Yanes and managing partner Brett Esler. Tober and Yanes also run Hyde Park Italian cafe Uncle Nicky’s (which is also opening a location on South Lamar). And then Tober is behind Old Pal in Lockhart and Nickel City.

