Austin Food Festival Includes NOLA Sandwich Shop Turkey and the Wolf Pop-Up

What has become one of Austin’s bigger food festivals — Hot Luck Fest — is happening again this Memorial Day weekend, with a new event. Along with its usual lineup of parties, sip-and-strolls, concerts, and the giant alfresco live-fire cooking event, there will be a first-time pop-up with acclaimed New Orleans restaurant Turkey and the Wolf, which is very exciting.

Hot Luck kicks off on Thursday, May 23 with a welcome party only to people who have Whole Enchilada passes (aka all-inclusive tickets) at the Mohawk featuring two Austin taco spots: Nixta Taqueria’s Edgar Rico and Sara Mardanbigi and Cuantos Tacos’s Beto Robledo. Rounding out the evening will be (most likely adorable) sweets from Texas-Asian bakery OMG Squee’s Sarah Lim. This runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The next day is Hot Luck’s usual sip-and-stroll on Friday, May 24 at the Fair Market. And for this year’s edition, chefs will offer up dishes that are takes on supper club menus. Out-of-town participants of note include Philadelphia French restaurant My Loup co-owner and chef Amanda Shulman, Montreal wine cafe Mon Lapin chef Marc-Olivier Frappier, New York English seafood restaurant Dame co-owners chef Ed Szymanski and Patricia Howard (who are fond of Austin), and Dallas New Texan Petra and the Beast chef and owner Misti Norris, among others. This runs from 7 to 10 p.m., with access to Whole Enchilada ticket holders (with early entry) and individual tickets for $195.

And then Saturday, May 24, is the Turkey and the Wolf pop-up, where co-owner and chef Mason Hereford will serve up sandwiches from Uptown Sports Club starting at 11 a.m. This event is open to everyone (read: not only to festival-goers), so it’s fair to expect a huge line.

Then the evening of Saturday, May 24 is Hot Luck’s signature event — the Al Fuego — out at the Wild Onion Ranch in Manchaca, Texas. That’s where participating chefs will cook whatever they want, making use of fire and smoke. The not-Austin-chef lineup is quite strong, with the following of note:

This takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. with access to Whole Enchilada ticket holders (with early entry) and individual tickets for $275.

And then, the final food event for Hot Luck also takes place at the Wild Onion Ranch on Sunday, May 26 with a whole summer camp and brunch theme. Dubbed Camp Sunnyside, the event will include brunch-y dishes. Participating chefs outside of Austin of note include

Raleigh Southern restaurant Poole’s Diner owner and chef Ashley Christensen

Boston seafood restaurant Row 34 co-partner and chef Jeremy Sewall

Washington, D.C. and New York-based pastry chef Paola Velez, who is behind Bakers Against Racism

Ashville Filipinx restaurant Neng Jr.’s owner and chef Silver Iocovozzi

This takes place from noon to 3 p.m. with access to Whole Enchilada ticket holders (with early entry) and individual tickets for $175.

Hot Luck’s concerts haven’t been announced yet. The inclusive Whole Enchilada tickets are $595 for adults, $200 for people between the ages of 13 and 20, $100 for children 12 years old and younger. The family Whole Enchilada pass for two adults and two children is $1,095. The festival’s charity beneficiary is restaurant industry-focused nonprofit Southern Smoke Foundation

Hot Luck co-founders Aaron Franklin (Franklin Barbecue, Loro, Uptown Sports Club), James Moody (Mohawk, also Uptown, Equipment Room), and Mike Thelin (co-founder of the now-defunct Portland food festival Feast) started the festival in 2017.