Austin Food Festival Includes NOLA Sandwich Shop Turkey and the Wolf Pop-Up

Hot Luck Fest’s taking place over Memorial Day weekend again this May 2024

by Nadia Chaudhury
A sandwich of rye bread, coleslaw, collard greens, and sauce is cut in half on a white plate.
The collard greens sandwich from Turkey and the Wolf.
Bill Addison/Eater
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

What has become one of Austin’s bigger food festivals — Hot Luck Fest — is happening again this Memorial Day weekend, with a new event. Along with its usual lineup of parties, sip-and-strolls, concerts, and the giant alfresco live-fire cooking event, there will be a first-time pop-up with acclaimed New Orleans restaurant Turkey and the Wolf, which is very exciting.

Hot Luck kicks off on Thursday, May 23 with a welcome party only to people who have Whole Enchilada passes (aka all-inclusive tickets) at the Mohawk featuring two Austin taco spots: Nixta Taqueria’s Edgar Rico and Sara Mardanbigi and Cuantos Tacos’s Beto Robledo. Rounding out the evening will be (most likely adorable) sweets from Texas-Asian bakery OMG Squee’s Sarah Lim. This runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The next day is Hot Luck’s usual sip-and-stroll on Friday, May 24 at the Fair Market. And for this year’s edition, chefs will offer up dishes that are takes on supper club menus. Out-of-town participants of note include Philadelphia French restaurant My Loup co-owner and chef Amanda Shulman, Montreal wine cafe Mon Lapin chef Marc-Olivier Frappier, New York English seafood restaurant Dame co-owners chef Ed Szymanski and Patricia Howard (who are fond of Austin), and Dallas New Texan Petra and the Beast chef and owner Misti Norris, among others. This runs from 7 to 10 p.m., with access to Whole Enchilada ticket holders (with early entry) and individual tickets for $195.

An outdoors food festival with food stalls and lots of people.
The Fair Market event during Hot Luck in 2023.
Chad Wadsworth

And then Saturday, May 24, is the Turkey and the Wolf pop-up, where co-owner and chef Mason Hereford will serve up sandwiches from Uptown Sports Club starting at 11 a.m. This event is open to everyone (read: not only to festival-goers), so it’s fair to expect a huge line.

Then the evening of Saturday, May 24 is Hot Luck’s signature event — the Al Fuego — out at the Wild Onion Ranch in Manchaca, Texas. That’s where participating chefs will cook whatever they want, making use of fire and smoke. The not-Austin-chef lineup is quite strong, with the following of note:

  • Monterrey, Mexico restaurant Cara de Vaca chef Chuy Villarreal
  • Mexico City Sinaloan seafood restaurant Mi Compa Chava chef Chava Orozco
  • Los Angeles New American bistro Bar Chelou co-partner and chef Doug Rankin
  • New Orleans New American restaurant Mister Mao co-owner and chef Sophina Uong
  • Miami Peruvian restaurant Maty’s owner and chef Valerie Chang
  • San Francisco pizzeria and wine bar Shuggie’s co-owners chef David Murphy and Kayla Abe
  • Phoenix Mexican/Sonoran restaurant Bacanora owner and chef Rene Andrade
  • New Orleans Senegalese tasting menu restaurant Dakar NOLA co-owner and chef Serigne Mbaye
  • Chicago ice cream shop Pretty Cool owner Dana Cree
  • Minneapolis Hmong American restaurant Diane’s Place owner and chef Diane Moua

This takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. with access to Whole Enchilada ticket holders (with early entry) and individual tickets for $275.

Two chefs smoking and grilling meats on an outdoor grill.
Chefs cooking at the Al Fuego event at Hot Luck in 2023.
Chad Wadsworth

And then, the final food event for Hot Luck also takes place at the Wild Onion Ranch on Sunday, May 26 with a whole summer camp and brunch theme. Dubbed Camp Sunnyside, the event will include brunch-y dishes. Participating chefs outside of Austin of note include

This takes place from noon to 3 p.m. with access to Whole Enchilada ticket holders (with early entry) and individual tickets for $175.

Hot Luck’s concerts haven’t been announced yet. The inclusive Whole Enchilada tickets are $595 for adults, $200 for people between the ages of 13 and 20, $100 for children 12 years old and younger. The family Whole Enchilada pass for two adults and two children is $1,095. The festival’s charity beneficiary is restaurant industry-focused nonprofit Southern Smoke Foundation

Hot Luck co-founders Aaron Franklin (Franklin Barbecue, Loro, Uptown Sports Club), James Moody (Mohawk, also Uptown, Equipment Room), and Mike Thelin (co-founder of the now-defunct Portland food festival Feast) started the festival in 2017.

A blue tray of plates of food.
Various bites from the Hi How Are You party at Hot Luck in 2023.
Alison Narro

