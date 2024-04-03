One Austin Chef Is a James Beard Award 2024 Finalist

After getting shut out last year, Austin received one James Beard finalist nomination this year with Birdie’s chef/co-owner Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel getting the nod for Best Chef: Texas, the James Beard Foundation announced this morning.

Malechek-Ezekiel opened Birdie’s in East Austin with her husband, Arjav Ezekiel, in July 2021. The New American restaurant and wine bar has been a hit. (Eater awarded it Best Neighborhood Wine Bar the year it opened.) Before Birdie’s, Malechek-Ezekiel, a native Texan, was on the pastry team at Austin fine-dining restaurant Jeffrey’s, and worked at Gramercy Tavern and Untitled at the Whitney in New York City.

Barbecue restaurant Barbs B Q (which was named one of Eater’s best new restaurants of 2023) in Lockhart is a finalist in the Best New Restaurant category. Additionally, Mexican restaurant Mixtli in San Antonio and acclaimed barbecue spot Convenience West are both finalists for Outstanding Restaurant.

Austin semifinalists who unfortunately didn’t make the finalist list were:

The James Beard Foundation winners will be announced on Monday, June 10, in Chicago during an awards ceremony. The semifinalists were announced on January 24.

In 2022, there were two Austin winners, Nixta Taqueria’s Edgar Rico for Emerging Chef and El Naranjo’s Iliana de la Vega for Best Chef: Texas. And then before that, James Beard winners included Aaron Franklin in 2015, Paul Qui in 2012, and Tyson Cole in 2011 (a tie with Saipin Chutima of Lotus of Siam in Las Vegas).

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2024. All editorial content is produced independently of the James Beard Foundation.