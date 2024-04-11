Austin Chefs Bring Down the House During ‘Top Chef: Wisconsin’ Frank Lloyd Wright Week

Top Chef Season 21 airs Wednesday nights on Bravo, and Eater Austin is recapping the home team’s progress in Wisconsin each week. In last week’s cheese-centric Elimination Challenge, Amanda Turner of Southern restaurant Olamaie was safe with her Mount Raclette arancini. Kévin D’Andrea of French bakery Foliepops yet again fell in the bottom, this time with disappointing Brie croquettes.

In Top Chef’s fourth episode, the contestants team up for an architecture-inspired challenge, and both Austinites build themselves a sturdy foundation.

It takes two to make a thing go Wright in the Elimination Challenge

We pick up at the end of last week’s cheese festival. There will be no Quickfire for this week, Kish announces. The chefs must pack their bags for a road trip from Milwaukee to Madison.

This week’s Elimination Challenge will take the contestants along the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, where they’ll draw inspiration from the famed architect’s work. They must form teams of two and create a pair of dishes that reflect duality of some sort. Wright’s designs often played with the duality of compression and release, explains judge Tom Colicchio.

D’Andrea pairs with Denver chef Manny Barella. Due to their mutual brush with elimination last week, they dub themselves the Power Bottoms — we spit out our drink. Turner, meanwhile, links up with Milwaukee chef Dan Jacobs.

After their tour, the chefs will prepare dinner at Riverview Terrace Restaurant, the only restaurant Wright ever designed. Two-time Top Chef winner Buddha Lo and famed French chef Dominique Crenn will serve as guest judges. That excites D’Andrea, who crossed paths with Crenn when he was on Top Chef in France. “I really want to make my best food ever tomorrow,” he says.

Turner communes with the sea, while D’Andrea embraces darkness

The Wright tour starts at Burnham Block, which reminds Turner of the Shinsho-ji Temple in Japan. The openness of the indoor space “makes me think about flava,’” she says.

At Monona Terrace, the chefs are struck by the circular motif and the connection between land and sea. Turner asks their guide for Wright’s birthday — June 8, 1867. A Gemini, Turner says.

At the iconic Taliesin, the chefs go to Wright’s drafting studio where they plan out their dishes. Turner and Jacobs see an opportunity to speak out against injustices and economic inequalities. They land on a poverty/wealth duality for their meal pairing. Jacobs starts brainstorming about peasant foods like potatoes, while Turner looks to the sea as a source of decadent ingredients.

Meanwhile, D’Andrea and Barella bro down over their own contrasts. Where Barella is light-hearted, “I have a darkness inside me for sure,” D’Andrea says. They roll with the light/dark duality, with Barella planning a savory stuffed pasta and D’Andrea looking at a sweet chocolate dessert.

After a trip to Whole Foods, the chefs bond. Turner and Jacobs have a lot of nerdy interests in common and dub themselves “Damanda.” New York chef Rasika Venkatesa points out that D’Andrea and Barella are polar opposites in terms of personality. That’s why they work so well together, D’Andrea says.

Then it’s cooking time. “I used to run an Italian restaurant for four years,” Turner says, likely referring to East Austin’s Juniper. She’s working pasta into her swanky seafood dish. Team Damanda shares a cute moment of camaraderie when Turner helps Jacobs use liquid nitrogen to freeze components of his dish.

As burly Barella works out his own pasta dish, he shakes the table he shares with D’Andrea. “I’m working with a linebacker,” D’Andrea says. The French chef is preparing a “nice sexy tuile” to go with his chocolate mousse.

Finally, judging that doesn’t make us Austin fans sweat

At Judges’ Table, Turner presents her opulent dish: angel hair pasta with scallops, caviar, kombu oil, and a seafood broth. Jacobs’ hardship-inspired complement is leek cannoli with potato mousse, potato tuille, pickles, and a kombu salad. The judges praise the cook on the seafood and pasta, but they’re mixed on the’ cannoli. Kish thinks the team overthought the presentation.

Later, D’Andrea and Barella present their dishes. D’Andrea and Crenn give each other a warm bonjour. He says it’s very nice to see her in Wisconsin.

Barella the light-bringer presents chicken and mushroom fiori with sauce poulet au vin jaune. D’Andrea, the prince of darkness, serves warm praline chocolate mousse, bitter chocolate tuile, and Mexican vanilla ice cream. The judges love the elegance and textures of the dessert. Kish says that D’Andrea finally executed on simplicity after a couple rough weeks. Barella, however, does not impress the judges with his technique.

The judges say they have clear winning and losing teams. Venkatesa and Brooklyn chef Danny Garcia are victorious. Venkatesa embraced her Tamil roots and made dal quenelle with pickled beets, carrot puree and rasam (essentially a South Asian consomme), while Garcia served a scallop mousse, zucchini, and green chartreuse. The team splits $10,000, but only Venkatesa wins immunity for next week.

Kish chokes back tears and tells Chicago chefs Alisha Elenz and Kaleena Bliss to pack their knives and go. Elenz’s shrimp aguachile and Bliss’ mushroom and goat cheese cheesecake were riddled with technical errors, the judges say.

That means the Austin delegation is safe for another week. What a relief.

Kish and Lo stop by to talk to the remaining chefs. They’re not going to sugarcoat things.

“The food just did not come to the level it needed to come,” Kish says. She urges the chefs to do whatever they need to do to have longevity in the competition.

Next week: Chefs shopping for ingredients before they hear what the challenge is, a supper club, and Turner saying that “everything about this is weird.” Hm.