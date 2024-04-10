Austin’s Chili’s at 45th and Lamar Day Is Real and Official

It’s a Reddit meme-turned-real that actually isn’t an April Fools’ Day joke — the City of Austin declared that April 5 is now officially “Chili’s at 45th and Lamar Day,” per Mayor Kirk Watson’s Instagram. The proclamation references the long-running Reddit joke? reference? fact? that the 45th Street and North Lamar Boulevard location of the fast-casual American chain is the best restaurant in Austin. The announcement describes the Rosedale restaurant as being an “institution” that “became popularized” because of a Redditor, and cites items like its appetizer and dip special and the frosty margaritas. The mayor also notes that his favorite dish is the Santa Fe salad with grilled chicken.

New bakery opening

Lakeway bakery Love & Cookies opened its second location in the ZIlker neighborhood today as of April 10. The 1701 South Lamar Boulevard bakery offers cookies, brownies, cinnamon rolls, and cookie cakes from owner and baker Ashley Cameron, with gluten-free options There will be ice cream and coffee from chain shop Howdy Homemade. The physical space includes indoor dine-in areas. Its hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and then from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

New collaborative beer by an Austin brewery and Japanese restaurant

Austin brewery Meanwhile Brewing collaborated with Austin Japanese restaurant Uchiba on a new beer. The Japanese-style lager is available at the brewery’s McKinney taproom, the downtown restaurant in April and May. Cans of the beer are also available for purchase at the brewery and other retailers. This is the first of a planned collaboration lager series that the brewery is doing.

New Hill Country restaurant opening

San Antonio-based chef Jason Dady opened a new restaurant in Boerne, as reported by San Antonio Magazine. It’s a second location of his restaurant group’s Italian spot Tre Trattoria, found at 103 East San Antonio Avenue, with cast-iron pizza, pasta, and meats. It briefly operated on April 5, but it will reopen on Thursday, April 11.

Tracking Austin pop-ups

As part of Eid al-Fitr with a Malaysian twist — dubbed Hari Raya Aidilfitri with the greeting of Selamat Hari Raya — there’s a joint pop-up by Malaysian dessert shop Austin Kuih Co. and restaurant Wee’s Cozy Kitchen at the Congress Avenue location of Royal Blue Grocery this weekend. On deck will be sweets by Austin Kuih, momos by Bindu Bites, sushi by chef Teddy Simon, custard by Lucky Girl Custard, halal curried chicken banh mi by Saigon Le Vendeur, and dishes by Wee’s. It takes place on Sunday, April 14 from noon to 4 p.m.

The next Loren Hotel pop-up in the Zilker neighborhood is with Austin frozen sweet shops Lick Honest Ice Creams, which will serve two exclusive flavors plus other ones during the month of April. This includes the blueberry crumbles with streusel and blueberry ice cream and the candied pecans and bourbon with Texas honey-candied pecans in a Treaty Oak bourbon-and-spiced ice cream. There are other staple flavors like coffee with cream and horchata.

Tracking Austin food and drink events

As part of the Stephen F. Austin Royal Sonesta hotel’s 100-year anniversary, the hotel is bringing back its restaurant pop-up showcasing dishes from the past century. Dubbed the Austin, the name had been its restaurant in the 1920s. It will take place on Thursday, April 11 and Thursday, April 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. each day at the bar and terrace space.

Austin nonprofit the Sustainable Food Center is hosting its Farm to Plate fundraiser this month. The eight-course meal will feature bites from local chefs like Nixta Taqueria’s Edgar Rico, Ezvov’s Berty Richter, and El Raval’s Laila Bazahm, which will be paired with wines. It takes place on Thursday, April 18 at the Springdale Station venue from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $425.

The Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum’s Garden Party event is also happening this month. The Austin Gem-themed sip-and-stroll features food from 25 restaurants and chefs such as Odd Duck, Uchi, 1417 French Bistro, Nomade, and others. Then there’s a live orchestra and cocktails. It takes place on Thursday, April 18 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $225.

