Florida Restaurant Chain Boasting Hawker-Style Asian Street Food Is Coming to Austin

Hawkers Asian Street Food is going to serve roti canai and meat skewers in the Domain

by Nadia Chaudhury
Someone lifting up noodles from a bowl with broth with chopsticks on a table with other dishes.
Noodles and other dishes at Hawkers Street Food.
Hawkers Asian Street Food
A Florida-based casual restaurant chain focused on Southeast Asian street food is coming into Austin. Hawkers Asian Street Food will be found in the Domain at 3309 Esperanza Crossing, as reported by Austin Business Journal.

The menu takes its cues from hawker centers, essentially courts with stalls focusing on street foods found in Asian countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. This means classics like roti canai, bao with Chinese barbecue pork and Seoul-style hot chicken, Korean fried chicken wings, skewered meats, green papaya salads, curries, fried rice, loads of noodles (pad thai, Singapore-style mei fun to Sichuan dan dan; curry laksas; desserts like banana spring rolls and doughnuts. There’s also a kids’ menu with bulgogi and cheesy roti.

Hawkers’s cocktail menu is also pan-Asian. There are pandan old fashioneds made with a pandan-coconut simple syrup; the G-n-Tea made with a chai-infused gin and apple cider simple syrup; and the Viet-spresso, an espresso martini with Vietnamese coffee and coconut rum. Nonalcoholic drinks include Thai iced tea, Vietnamese coffee, sodas, lemonades, and iced teas.

Austin Business Journal reports that Hawker’s construction will start in June through the end of the year, so it’ll be safe to expect it opening sometime in early 2025.

Co-founders CEO Kaleb Harrell (who is from Central Florida), brand chef Allen Lo (from Malaysia), Wayne Yung (whose family is from China and Vietnam), and Kin Ho (from Hong Kong) opened the first Hawkers in Winter Haven, Florida in 2011. The company is based in Orlando, and there are now locations throughout Florida as well as Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Texas (two in Dallas).

Generally, Hawkers has indoor and outdoor dine-in services with takeout and delivery ordering.

A restaurant exterior with a neon sign reading “HAWKERS.”
The Dallas location of Hawkers Asian Street Food.
Hawkers Asian Street Food

Hawkers Asian Street Food [Austin]

3309 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, Texas 78758 Visit Website

