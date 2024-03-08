Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Grabbed Barbecue in Austin During SXSW

Meghan Markle — aka the Duchess of Sussex — and Prince Harry — aka the Duke of Sussex — were in Austin this month for South by Southwest (SXSW) and the couple naturally had to grab some barbecue. This meant a stop at Austin restaurant La Barbecue

Per People magazine, the restaurant visit was planned, though the team had only thought that Markle was coming, not Prince Harry. The couple stopped by the barbecue restaurant on Friday, March 8, after Markle participated in one of the festival’s keynote panels, this one about being a woman in the spotlight.

At La Barbecue, Prince Harry and Markle posed for photos with owner Ali Clem, as well as the staff, and got a tour of the space — including the pits. They ended up ordering brisket and sausages, according to People.

Before their La Barbecue visit, People also reported that the couple dined at the Soho House’s private restaurant on Thursday, March 7.

