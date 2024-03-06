 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Much-Adored Malaysian Restaurant Reopens in Downtown Austin

Wee’s Cozy Kitchen is now open within Royal Blue Grocery, just ahead of SXSW

by Nadia Chaudhury
A plate of noodles and vegetables.
Seafood pan-fried noodles from Wee’s Cozy Kitchen.
Wee’s Cozy Kitchen/Facebook
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

After a very-lauded Malaysian restaurant closed its original space in an Austin gas station late last year, Wee’s Cozy Kitchen is back in action. Now the restaurant is open within the Royal Blue Grocery in downtown Austin at 609 Congress Avenue since March 4.

Through the shared space at the retail shop, Wee’s owner and chef Wee Fong Ehlers is offering her classic Malaysian dishes. This includes the rendang (a dry curry) with beef or tofu; nasi lemak (coconut rice paired with sambal, cucumbers, papadoms, pickled vegetables, and chicken), spiced chicken wings, chicken satay; roti canai (bread with dal), and vegetable egg rolls with glass noodles, taro, and shiitake mushrooms. For sweets, there’s are toasted croissants with kaya (an eggy-coconut jam) in a pandan flavor.

Ehlers opened Wee’s in 2022 within the Shell gas station in the West Campus neighborhood on Rio Grande Street. She closed the restaurant in December 2023 with the plans to relocate elsewhere.

Last year, Austin-based boutique market chain has become a home base for food spots looking for new locations. Jamaican food truck Mama A’s had to close its trailer suddenly at what had been the Native in East Austin in the summer of 2023 because the property is being turned into an indoor putt-putt golf course. And then, later that November, owner and chef Nia Ashanti reopened within Royal Blue Grocery, offering takeout dishes weekly from the 306 Nueches Street location, which expanded into the other address too.

Wee’s takeout orders can be placed in person or online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas courtesy of Royal Blue. Its hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Foursquare

Royal Blue Grocery

51 Rainey Street, , TX 78701 (512) 480-0061 Visit Website

Wee's Cozy Kitchen [Downtown]

609 Congress Avenu, Aystub, Texas 78701 Visit Website

