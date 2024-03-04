Popular Tapas Bar Is Moving From Downtown Austin

Downtown Austin Spanish tapas bar Kalimotxo is exiting the building — the 607 West Third Street space it occupied within finer-dining restaurant Hestia, that is. This lounge is relocating to a space inside the Arrive Austin hotel, and its final service in its current location was on March 16.

Kalimotxo’s new East Austin space, formerly Vixen’s Wedding, is expected to open this summer. Kalimotxo opened in November 2019 and was the first standalone bar from the folks behind Emmer & Rye.

“The new, larger space will allow us to offer a full dinner menu and expand Kalimotxo’s bar offerings,” executive chef Kevin Fink says in a press release.

So, what’s going into the space in Hestia? That will become Hestia Bar, which will open on Thursday, March 21. “Our goal for Hestia Bar is to be the perfect complement to Hestia’s menu centered around the hearth, while also serving as a great standalone bar with cocktails,” Fink says in the statement.

The space will get a complete design overhaul, and Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group’s bar director, Kate Houser, will devise a menu heavy on martinis and other cocktails. It will also have a raw bar and specialty items from the Hestia menu. These dishes include potato pancakes with creme fraiche, Murder Point oysters with hot cause, wagyu beef burger, and Baked Alaskas for dessert.

Hestia Bar’s first day of service is a martini party from 5 to 10 p.m., when the gin cockails will be $5. Its regular hours will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and then from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Update, March 20: This article, originally published on March 4, has been updated to include further details about Hestia Bar’s opening and menu.